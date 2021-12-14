Episcopalians join communities responding to deadly and destructive tornadoes in central United States – Episcopal News Service





[Episcopal News Service] Episcopal leaders and church members are working with their communities to provide relief and assistance to areas affected by the powerful storm system on the night of December 10 that produced deadly and destructive tornadoes across much of central des United States.

Communities in western Kentucky have been among the hardest hit. At least 64 people have been killed there in storms, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Dec. 13 update, and more deaths have been reported from the tornadoes that ravaged parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

The Louisville-based Kentucky Diocese announced on Facebook that it is working with Episcopal Relief & Development and the staff of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to coordinate aid to those affected by the storms.

As we continue to receive updates from across the Diocese, we would like to thank you for the incredible outpouring of support from the entire Church, our neighboring Dioceses and Dioceses across the country, and caring people around the world. have been in contact, said the diocese. He encouraged donations to his discretionary bishops fund and state government relief fund.

Some of the worst destruction has been seen in Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 people about half an hour south of Paducah. The tornado razed a candle factory in Mayfield where around 110 people were working, raising fears of massive losses. At least eight people have died in the factory, although the latest updates suggest that most of the workers survived the disaster.

This tornado reached estimated wind speeds of 206 mph along a path that stretched for more than 200 miles, according to state and federal authorities.

No Episcopal Church is located in Mayfield. Some congregations in surrounding communities have offered their support, including St. Johns Episcopal Church in Murray, southeast of Mayfield.

We pray for everyone affected by tornadoes and storms, especially the residents of Mayfield, the St. Johns Episcopal Church said in a December 11 Facebook post. Storms cut power to St. Johns.

Bowling Green in Kentucky was another community hit hard on the night of Dec. 10 by a tornado, which killed at least 12 people, razed homes and left a shocked and bruised community to pick up the pieces.

Reverend Steve Pankey, rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, told Episcopal News Service in a phone interview that the tornado cut its path of destruction a few blocks from his house. From his porch, he said he could see where neighbors lost roofs or sections of their homes in the storm, which brought in winds estimated at 155 mph.

The homes of two members of his congregation were destroyed, while a dozen other members reported lesser damage, such as blown roofs or fallen trees hitting structures. Electricity remains cut off in much of the city, Pankey said, but no one in the congregation has been killed or seriously injured.

Yesterday, in a sort of big empty parking lot, there were only dozens, if not hundreds, of vans and people unloading chainsaws and trash bags, whatever they could, and walking through the affected neighborhood and helping people, Pankey said. . Members of his congregation also spent part of the day cleaning and sorting through debris with one of the parishioners whose homes were destroyed.

It was quite impressive to see the community come together, said Pankey, who also sits on the Episcopal Church’s executive council.

The Church of Christ Episcopal did not lose power, but its internet and telephone services had not yet been restored as of December 13. The congregation, meanwhile, was fundraising online for its discretionary clergy fund to be used for disaster relief.

For her December 12 sermon, Reverend Rebecca Kello, Associate Rector of the Episcopal Church of Christ, sought solace in the words of the prophet Zephaniah: You will no longer fear disaster.

Many of us have woken up without electricity after a hectic night in the shelter of the tornado that rocked our city, Kello said, according to the text of the sermon posted on his blog. Those of us who have not been injured have realized the depth of devastation and disaster our neighbors have faced as they have lost everything.

A tornado that hit Monette, Arkansas, killed one and injured five in a nursing home while damaging other buildings in the small northeastern town near the Missouri state border. The few episcopal congregations in that part of the state have reported no injuries or damage to buildings, according to officials from the Diocese of Arkansas.

We are currently looking for families in the Monette-Leachville area that we have a relationship with and will determine the best ways to help them once we know more, communications director James Matthews told ENS via email on the 13th. December.

David Paulsen is editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be contacted at [email protected]

