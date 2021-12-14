First person killed in UK from Omicron covid strain





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that at least one person has died from a strain of the Omicron coronavirus in the UK, calling for additional shots to contain the spread and put aside the idea that the new strain is a weak form of the virus. .

Boris Johnson said Monday that the first person in the UK died of omicrons.

Speaking at a vaccine clinic in London, Johnson said Omicron is hospitalized and that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died from the strain.

Johnson said the best thing everyone can do is get our boosters and get rid of the idea that this is a weaker version of the virus.

The prime minister has not ruled out stronger coronavirus restrictions to contain the strain that currently accounts for around 40% in London and long queues at vaccination centers on Monday, the first day people between the ages of 30 and 39 can get a jab. . UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that at least 10 people in the UK have been hospitalized with the strain, with a total of 3,137 cases reported across the UK.

Omicron was first identified in South Africa, but many health authorities and experts around the world are keeping an eye on the UK, which has advanced medical surveillance systems, an aging population and high vaccine coverage. Experts have yet to draw firm conclusions, as there is little information and data on the effects of mutations on mortality and hospitalization. As of mid-December, there were no reported deaths from Omicron according to the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Early evidence suggests that previous coronavirus infections have little protection against omicrons, and reports from the UK, Norway and South Africa suggest they are more contagious than the previous strains, but may cause milder symptoms of Covid-19.

A possible improved vaccine will be needed. Leading manufacturers and experts are divided on whether conventional injections are still effective or whether booster injections in the current formulation should suffice.

Queues at vaccination clinics, as well as the UK’s online vaccine reservation system, were shut down on Monday due to massive demand. Booster injection reservations will be extended to include all adults on Wednesday, and people have been instructed to try again later. Home test kits are also unavailable on government websites after a surge in demand following new guidelines directing daily rapid testing of contacts of people infected with COVID-19 for seven days starting on Tuesday.

What the CDC Knows About America’s First Omicron Case (Forbes)

Beyond Omicron: The Next Step in COVID Virus Evolution (Nature)

Full coverage and real-time updates on coronavirus

