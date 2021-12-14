US troops behind drone strike that killed Afghan civilians will not be punishedExBulletin





“The secretary is neither endorsing nor calling for additional accountability measures,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday during a Pentagon briefing in Washington. Andrew Harnik / AP .

Pentagon said it would not punish the military team behind the wandering drone strike that aimed to strike the brains of an attack on Kabul airport, but instead killed 10 civilians , including seven children.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby on Monday confirmed reports that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III approved a series of recommendations following an investigation into the deadly August incident. These did not include disciplinary action for military service members involved in what officials called a “tragic mistake.”

“The secretary is neither endorsing nor calling for additional accountability measures,” Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

“I do not anticipate that there will be any personal liability issues regarding the August 29 airstrike,” he added.

Investigations by Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., who heads US Central Command, and Gen. Richard D. Clarke, the chief of Special Operations Command, resulted in a series of recommendations for procedural changes and improvements. of processes “that have to happen and will happen,” Kirby said. “But in this particular case,” he explained, “there was not a strong enough case to warrant personal liability” and no one was convicted of criminal negligence.

An investigation by Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said found that the fatal error was the result of “confirmation bias.” Military officials were looking for a white Toyota Corolla, and when such a vehicle showed up at a suspected Islamic State location, they believed it contained a bomb. Instead, it was an aid worker charging his car with a laptop. Pentagon works to provide condolence payments and bring surviving family members to the United States

How the strike went wrong

The counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan came in the final days of the chaotic US and NATO withdrawal from the country.

The Pentagon initially claimed that the counterterrorism strike killed an Islamic extremist who was plotting an impending attack. It was just days after 13 US servicemen were killed outside Kabul airport by a suicide bomber. At the time, officials said, intelligence indicated that a white Toyota was carrying a car bomb. Authorities monitored the car and its driver as it made several suspicious stops near the airport, placing what looked like gas canisters in the car. In total, they watched for about eight hours before hitting him with a 20-pound Hellfire missile from a drone.

But, the man in the car was not an extremist terrorist. It was Zemari Ahmadi, an aid worker from a group called Nutrition and Education International, who was carrying water. The explosion of the car, parked in a courtyard of a house, killed Ahmadi, as well as seven children and two other adults.

But before any of these details came to light, General Mark Milley justified the bombing by stating that “the procedures were properly followed and it was a fair strike.”

Pentagon admits mistake after reports show very different story

It wasn’t until The New York Times uncovered video footage questioning the Pentagon narrative that officials admitted the strike was a mistake.

“What we have seen here is a breakdown in process, execution and procedural events. Not the result of negligence, not the result of bad conduct, not the result of bad leadership. “Kirby said on Monday.

The decision should not be taken as a sign that the department is “turning a blind eye” to the killing of civilians, Kirby added. “It’s just that you have to watch [the counterterrorism strike] in time and space. “

He added: “You must look at this strike in particular and not draw any broader and broader conclusions about responsibility and high standards of conduct based on this result alone.”

