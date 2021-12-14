Asian Open UK records first known Omicron death





It ended bearish on Wall Street as all three large cap indices closed lower. The Nasdaq fell -1% while the DJI and S&P 500 fell about -0.9%. Investors are likely to close their books ahead of the Fed’s final meeting tomorrow, which may announce a faster tapering rate.

DXY coiling within a (potentially) bullish triangle

The US Dollar Index continues to twist into a triangle pattern on the daily chart, maintaining above the 20-day eMA. Given the bullish daily trend, the bias is for a bullish breakout, but we may have to wait until the end of Wednesday’s Fed meeting to get the trigger.

The UK is reporting 200,000 micron cases per day, confirming the first known death worldwide. The British pound reversed its previous gains and closed near -0.4% versus the US dollar. GBP/AUD printed a bearish hammer after erroneously breaking the October high. The FTSE 100 fell to its 5-day low and closed just above the 50-day below the 20-day eMA.

EUR/AUD moved down for the fifth day in a row with a bullish candle and is likely to form just above 1.5700.

WTI is holding above $70 and examining trend resistance. How to start trading oil

OPEC has raised its oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022, stating that the Omicron variant could only have minor and short-lived impacts. He contrasts with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the novel coronavirus mutation could pose serious risks worldwide. WTI is trading just below $73 in its narrow range and has investigated trend resistance. At this stage, it’s unclear whether the price will fall below $70 again or break through the trend line, but the solid rebound above the August low that started with a bull hammer last week is leaning slightly towards a bullish breakout. A break above 73.34 negates trend resistance and assumes a bullish continuation.

Palladium closed below $1700 for the first time since March 2020, and looking at the ATR (Average Real Range) is a testing trading day of $1600. Gold soared to a 3-day high and met resistance on the 20th eMA. However, with the 200-day eMA hovering around $1800, it may turn out to be hard to crack at first.

Inside the ASX 200 market:

The ASX 200 is up 3.8% since Monday’s lows, but found resistance on the trendline from its August highs. Given the size of the rally, this looks like a healthy pause before a potential breakout, so here we are looking for the price to hold above 7300 before it crosses 7440.

ASX 200: 7379.3 (0.35%), December 13, 2021

Energy (1.68%) was the strongest sector and finance (-0.27%) was the weakest 5 of 11 sectors closed 4 of the bottom 11 sectors outperformed the index 110 (55.00%) developed stocks, 82 (41.00) %) 58.5% of stocks that closed above the 200-day average closed above the 200-day average, 48.5% of the stocks that closed above the 50-day average and 53% of the stocks that closed above the 20-day average closed above the 20-day average.

Excellent performance:

+ 6.2% – Netwealth Group Ltd (NWL.AX) + 5.69% – St Barbara Ltd (SBM.AX) + 5.62% – Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)

Underperforming Companies:

-3.64% – Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) -3.38% – NIB Holdings Ltd (NHF.AX) -3.32% – Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (PBH.AX)

Next video (Time in AEDT)

How to trade with city indices

You can easily trade with City Index in 4 simple steps:

Open an account or log in if you are already a customer.

• Open an account in the UK • Open an account in Australia • Open an account in Singapore

Search for the company you want to trade with on our award-winning platform. Choose your position and size, stop and limit levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityindex.co.uk/market-analysis/asian-open-uk-logs-first-known-omicron-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos