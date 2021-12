US Space Force hosts war game to test attacked satellite array

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo., Dec. 13 (Reuters) – The United States is testing the resilience of satellites to threats from China and Russia miles above the Earth’s surface, just weeks after the Russia has shot down an aging communications satellite.

Computer-aided simulations included the potential downing of US missile tracking satellites, satellite jamming, and other electronic warfare “effects” that are possible tactics in space warfare. Real satellites are not used.

While on a visit to the Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks attended the US Forces’ “Space Flag” simulated space training exercise. It was the 13th exercise of its kind and the third to involve partners such as Great Britain, Canada and Australia.

“It happens in rooms like this… people at a relatively junior level in many cases. Collaborate and think through challenges and try to understand concepts that seem to make sense and reject ideas that go astray.” Hicks told reporters en route to Hawaii.

Pentagon executives are visiting U.S. bases this week as the Biden administration’s 2023 budget proposal takes shape. The Defense Ministry hopes to shift dollars from the budget to an army that can deter China and Russia.

After Russia successfully conducted an anti-satellite missile test last month, US officials believe there is a growing need to make the US satellite network resilient to attacks and to use opportunities such as “Space Flag” for training.

Satellites are essential for military communications, global positioning navigation, and timing systems needed in war.

The 10-day space war game attempts to simulate the peak of US capacity in space. The training exercise involved an opposing group working to simulate an aggressor country with space capabilities like Russia or China.

Russia is not the first country to conduct anti-satellite tests in space. The United States made the first in 1959, when satellites were rare and new.

In Hawaii, Hicks will meet with Pacific military commanders and tour the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, where she will hear about water contamination issues.

Reporting by Mike Stone at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

