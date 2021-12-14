UK restaurants and pubs fear 40% reduction in Christmas consumption under Covid Plan B | hospitality industry





Pubs and restaurants predict that if they cancel Christmas after measures to limit the spread of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in the UK are introduced, the festivities will be cut by 40%.

Hospitality establishments have not yet been forced to re-implement measures such as social distancing or mandatory masking, but industry leaders say the tighter restrictions have already caused irreparable damage to trade, especially in urban centers.

Trading agency UK Hospitality predicted that takes would drop by as much as 40% in December, which is usually the most lucrative, after hard data last week revealed early signs that customers were leaving.

From Monday to Sunday last week, data from trade agencies showed that compared to pre-epidemic levels, trade fell 13% and cancellations increased by 15%.

Christmas cancellations surged 25% in central London, particularly in central London, where office workers are affected by government directives to stay home, while declines by 40% in response to government directives to stay home.

These figures include one week after the identification of the Omicron strain and include the announcement of a stronger Covid-19 restriction known as Plan B.

Since then, as the evaporation of consumer confidence is thought to have accelerated, bosses have turned to the government for more help to help them survive the effects of a second consecutive nightmare Christmas.

Phil Urban, CEO of Mitchells & Butlers, which owns 1,700 pubs and restaurants, including the ONEills and Harvester chains, said the damage occurred.

He said customers started canceling events last week after the government issued measures including guidelines for working from home where possible.

We saw the cancellation immediately. Urban said people who are nervous or companies that are making plans are more likely to cancel.

We saw the impact on Fridays and Saturdays, but this week we’re starting to see damage, especially in the city center, where there have been historically high-marital corporate events. It is now gone and no one can bring it back.

He urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to extend the temporary relief of the value added tax imposed on hospitality. The tax cut is expected to end in April 2022, when the Treasury will raise the tax rate from 12.5% ​​to the pre-pandemic level of 20%.

Investors responded to the depression surrounding the sector by selling shares in a major hospitality company on Monday.

Premier Inns owners Whitbread and InterContinental Hotels Group were the biggest losers on the FTSE 100, dropping 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. At FTSE 250, JD Wetherspoon was down 5.4% while Wagamama owner Restaurant Group was down 3.9%.

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin has called the government’s latest restrictions arbitrary, warning investors that the 861 strong pub chain could lose first-half profits by what Martin calls a covert lockout.

As the industry faces financial hardship, ale-lovers group Camra has urged ministers to exercise extreme caution before saying or doing anything that could exacerbate the cancellation wave.

UK hospitality director Kate Nicholls said it was the safest place to socialize at Christmas because of hygiene and ventilation measures, arguing that people should not cancel the event.

After the advent of Omicron and the introduction of Plan B, the official government advice became very clear to her. As long as you don’t show symptoms of Covid, the Christmas and New Year’s party should go on.

Hospitality operators have invested heavily to ensure the safety of their employees and customers with a focus on better ventilation, sanitation and sanitation. As a result, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and nightclubs are safer places to socialize with family and friends than at home. Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a major vote this week on plans to introduce COVID-19 passports to access certain places, with up to 100 Conservative rebels expected to vote against the move.

The Night Time Industries Association, which includes nightclubs, which will be one of the companies instructed to check vaccine status or test results, said the industry is facing a 12-day Christmas misery.

The association’s chief executive, Michael Kiel, said losing a festival event would threaten the very survival of thousands of businesses and jobs.

It is important for governments and especially the prime minister to recognize the impact of the government’s public health message and to quickly implement appropriate financial assistance to help protect businesses and jobs during this extremely difficult time.

The prime minister may be wary of hoarding cash, but this will be better for the economy in the long run than putting the business at risk of failure.

