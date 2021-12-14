$ 380 million settlement reached with victims of US gymnastics scandal





More than 90% of the victims, numbering more than 500, voted in favor of the tentative agreement reached in September. The deal provided for $ 425 million in damages, but an amended settlement of $ 380 million was conditionally approved by the court. Over 300 victims were abused by Nassar, with the remainder being abused by people affiliated with USA Gymnastics in some capacity.

The financial payoff, however, is only part of the equation. A series of non-monetary arrangements will allow victims of USA Gymnastics to move forward. Arrangements include a dedicated seat on the Organizations Safe Sport Committee, Athlete Health and Welfare Council, and Board of Directors, as well as an in-depth review of the culture and practices within USA Gymnastics. that allowed assailants like Nassar to run unchecked for years.

Individually and collectively, the survivors bravely stepped forward to advocate for lasting change in the sport, USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung said in a statement after the settlement was approved. We are committed to working with them, and the entire gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to put the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and our community first.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment while working for Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and a Michigan gym member of USA Gymnastics.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes before pleading guilty in state court to sexual assault against female gymnasts, and he was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Rachael Denhollander, who in the fall of 2016 was the first woman to come forward to detail Nassar’s sexual abuse, said the provisions were a central part of the mediation process.

It’s not about money, it’s about change, Denhollander told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday. This is an accurate assessment of what went wrong so that it is safer for the next generation.

Denhollander has been one of Nassar’s most vocal victims since the scandal began. She said it was important to go beyond court proceedings so that women can move forward with their lives and get the help they need.

The frank reality is that the longer this goes on, the harder it is for survivors, she said. So many of these women cannot access medical care without a regulation. We had to balance this reality with the time it took. We felt it was in everyone’s best interests to agree to this settlement … so that the survivors received some semblance of justice.

Denhollander pointed out that some of the medical care required is not covered by certain types of insurance. The settlement will ease some of the financial burden.

The settlement comes nearly four years after an emotional sentencing hearing in Michigan, in which hundreds of women detailed their experiences with Nassar and the toll it took.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said the organization, which is paying $ 34 million of its own money and an additional $ 73 million from insurers for the settlement, recognizes its role in keeping these athletes from being protected, and we are sorry for the profound harm they suffered.

Denhollander described the five-plus years between when she first approached reporters for the Indianapolis Star and Monday as hellish.

It has been hell for all of us, she said. Having to push so long for good things to happen, having to push so long for justice … it should never have taken five years.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in November 2018 with the aim of consolidating the various lawsuits against it in one place. The move also forced the USOPC to stop the decertification process it had started against USA Gymnastics.

The organization has undergone a massive management overhaul in the meantime and the regulations will allow it to continue in this capacity in the future.

