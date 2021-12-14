As Britain records its first Omicron death, Britons flock to vaccine centers for boosters.





Long lines formed at immunization centers across the UK on Monday as the government urged all adults to get additional shots to protect themselves from the Omicron variant and the first death of a patient infected with Omicron was recorded in the UK.

In a late televised announcement on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would be offering a third dose of the vaccine by December 31st to anyone 18 years of age or older. Johnson said the booster would strengthen the vaccine barrier against the expected omicron tidal wave.

UK health officials say cases of Omicron are doubling every two to three days in the UK, and this strain will replace the dominant strain of coronavirus, Delta, within days. Health Minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers on Monday that Omicron will dominate in London within 48 hours.

Omicron is known to be far more contagious than previous coronavirus strains, but it’s unclear how deadly it will be and whether the expected wave of infections will flood the state-funded healthcare system.

In just two weeks after being confirmed in South Africa, 10 people have been admitted to UK hospitals with Omicron-related COVID-19. The UK government raised its coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning on Sunday that the rapid spread of Omicron adds an additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and health services.

Scientists in South Africa warn that this mutation may cause less severe disease than the delta mutation, but it is too early to be certain. Health authorities around the world are keeping a close eye on the UK to see what the omicron surge looks like in a country with an older and more vaccinated population than South Africa.

While visiting London’s Vaccine Center, Johnson said the idea that this is somehow a weaker version of the virus is biased and we have to recognize the tremendous speed it is accelerating through the population. So the best we can do is get boosters.

The UK Health Security Agency says that while conventional vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to Omicron, their effectiveness appears to increase between 70% and 75% after a third dose.

Over 80% of the UK population over 12 years of age received two doses and 40% of adults received three doses. But accelerating the booster program will be a formidable challenge, requiring nearly 1 million doses per day, compared to the previous high of around 850,000. About 750 military personnel and thousands of volunteers will be recruited for injections in doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and pop-up immunization centers.

Many routine procedures will be delayed as the British National Health Service switches to higher gear for boosters.

The online booster reservation system isn’t open to under 30’s until Wednesday, but adults could and did show up at the walk-in center to pick up boosters from Monday.

At St Thomas’ Hospital on the south bank of the River Thames in London, lines of people waiting for additional injections stretched across the Westminster Bridge towards Parliament. Most of the people in their 20s and 30s lined up at the Gordon Hospital Walk-in Clinic in central London.

Sam Collins, 30, wasn’t particularly worried about Omicron, but said Id prefers triple boxing.

Also, my partner just had a baby and she hasn’t been vaccinated, so it would be helpful if she could get a booster dose, he said.

The government’s reservation website has struggled to keep up with demand, and rapid at-home virus test kits that were distributed free to homes during the pandemic have also been exhausted.

The UK government will apply booster targets to the UK on December 31st. Other parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also expected to accelerate vaccination campaigns.

While Omicron is spreading globally, the UK could be particularly affected as it generally has high levels of travel to South Africa. Omicron outbreaks are even more prevalent in the UK, as the UK is also a global leader in genome sequencing to identify and track novel mutations.

Researchers in the UK have sequenced around 13.3% of all positive cases, according to GISAID, which promotes rapid sharing of data on COVID-19 and flu. This compares to 3.8% in the United States. Iceland and Denmark have sequenced a higher proportion of positive cases, but the size and extent of the UK population means that the UK has sequenced more cases.

The surveillance provided key evidence that Johnson and his chief medical officers used in their decision to tighten epidemic restrictions and strengthen Britain’s immunization program.

The Johnsons Conservative government requires vaccine certificates to enter nightclubs and reintroduces restrictions lifted almost six months ago. Masks must be worn again in most indoor environments and urged people to work from home if possible starting Monday.

Many scientists say these measures will not be enough and are calling for stronger measures. But downtown cafes, pubs and shops are concerned that a sharp decline in commuter numbers will disrupt business during the typically busy pre-Christmas period.

Johnson faces a massive uprising from disgruntled Conservative lawmakers as Congress votes on new virus restrictions. The measure is still likely to pass with support from the opposition Labor Party.

Robert Reed, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Southampton, said it’s not yet clear just how serious the virus is at Omicron, but Omicron will require much higher amounts of antibodies in the blood to contain the virus as much as possible. possible.

Reed told radio station LBC that a third dose of the virus should be given to as many adults as possible in case the virus turns out to be an angry bull and not a cat.

(AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211214-britons-throng-vaccine-centers-for-boosters-as-uk-records-first-omicron-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos