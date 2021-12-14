What the 2021 IPO pops tell us about future flotation and SPAC – TechCrunch





News that SenseTime’s IPO is on hold leaves the stock market with only one major tech quote on the horizon: the public debut of Samsara, which is currently expected to be valued on Tuesday and traded on Wednesday. This makes them a great time to sit down and discuss some of the biggest deals of the year and how they performed after their debut.

Two things concern me. First off, what happened to some of the most famous IPOs of the past year? With the increase in global retailing thanks to companies like Robinhood and WeBull, some recent tech deals have simply had massive early trading sessions. Did these initial gains persist? Or have they evaporated, leaving the conversation about the flawed IPO pricing somewhat overblown?

And, second, what happened to the handful of SAVS that we thought made reasonable sense before their combination was complete? How’s Latch doing? And SoFi?

Let’s talk about public offerings now that IPO season is basically behind us.

So what about those insane IPO pops?

If you go back in time to a year ago, DoorDash and C3.ai had just been released to the public, and both had excellent early returns. As TechCrunch noted on December 9, 2020:

Haters are going to hate it, IPOs are going to break out. This is today’s story DoorDash and C3.ai, two American tech unicorns, saw their values ​​skyrocket after they started trading today.

DoorDash shares rose just under 83% to $ 186.51. The company priced its IPO at $ 102 per share last night, ahead of its IPO range of $ 90 to $ 95 per share. … [S]C3.ai hares rose more than 151% to $ 105.58, after being valued at $ 42 a share earlier in the day.

The rhetoric at the time was that these IPOs were bad in the sense that they were poorly priced. That, in essence, the bankers had sold their IPO share at too low a price, effectively rewarding their own client base while undermining the fundraising results of DoorDash and C3. So how’s it going since then?

