Fears over BT takeover as Altice UK increases stake to 18%





Broadband giant BT, which has been busy recently bolstering defenses against Patrick Drahi’s potential takeover attempt by Altice UK, reported today that investors have raised their operator’s stake from 12.1% (valued at c.2bn) to 18% in total. .

The end of last week was an important date on BT’s calendar as it marked the point in time when Altice UK was no longer bound by its promise to not initiate an acquisition bid for BT. In June 2021, the company said, “Altice UK has informed the BT Board that it will not make an offer to acquire BT.

Note: Company shares were worth 441p when BT and EE merged, but today they are 175p and will undoubtedly change over the next several hours.

Since then, BT is widely believed to have hired the same advisory firm that hired former British Prime Minister (George Osborne) Robey Warshaw LLP to work with Goldman Sachs and bolster defenses against potential takeovers.

The operator’s board is understood to be wisely planning for various scenarios, such as a formal takeover proposal or a request by BT to spin off the consumer sector (ie BT, Plusnet and EE) or the network access sector (Openreach). The big move itself didn’t come today, but Altice UK has shown quite a bit of aspiration to do more than just sit quietly at their stake.

BT statement

The BT Group Board of Directors has been informed that Altice UK has increased its stake in BT Groups voting capital from 12.1% to 18.0%.

BT Group’s Board of Directors and management will continue to operate for the benefit of all shareholders and will continue to focus on the successful execution of strategies and building recent performance momentum.

A government spokesperson said:

“The government took note of Altice’s recent acquisition of BT shares. We are carefully monitoring the situation.

The government is committed to leveling the country through its digital infrastructure and will not hesitate to act if necessary to protect critical national telecommunications infrastructure.”

In the past, potential suitors have often been discouraged by a variety of concerns about the operator’s complex regulatory position, uncertainty over Brexit outcomes, challenges posed by massive debt (18.2 billion) and pension (50 billion) debt, and a variety of other issues. Problem.

However, the market and BT have undergone many major changes over the past year or two. A new UK-EU trade deal, for example, has helped to make the post-Brexit future more predictable. Openreach also aims to achieve long-term regulatory certainty from Ofcom, dramatically expanding its 15 billion rollout plan for Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband technology to cover 25 million UK buildings by December 2026. are doing

However, operators are also struggling to find solutions for the TV sports business (sales or partnerships), which many often see as a hindrance to their core telecommunications and broadband businesses. There is also the potential for more job losses in the future.

In short, BT has overcome several issues that have often discouraged potential bidders in the past. Although there are many hurdles for suitors to consider (eg the entire textile market becoming increasingly competitive). Any play for the British telecom giant will still be a complicated matter. Because the bidder must also be on the side of the government. We are committed to protecting key players in the UK tech sector today.

Telecommunications is a required notification area under the new National Security and Investment Act, which gives it the authority to intervene in acquisitions that raise national security concerns. The law will take effect on January 4, 2022, but after this date comes into force, the government may consider acquisitions made after November 12, 2020.

None of this means that such bids won’t happen all of a sudden. If one actually comes to the surface, a tentative initial meeting will probably take place first, followed by a formal bid in late 2022. Speaking of which, a few months ago we were told by Deutsche Telekom: (DT), which has long been associated with a takeover attempt and has a 12% stake in BT, has ignited the fire by hinting at possible deals between DT, Altice UK and other BT. ).

DT’s boss at the time, Tim Hoettges, said: [our 12% stake in BT] … we delight in every option. Now there are many choices on the table in BT Business. We will make a good deal.”

