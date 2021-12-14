The US Air Force sacks 27 soldiers for refusing the Covid vaccine | US Army





The U.S. Air Force has fired 27 people for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, making them what officials believe are the first servicemen to be fired for disobeying the warrant.

The Air Force has given its forces until Nov. 2 to be vaccinated, and thousands have either refused or requested an exemption. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said on Monday they were the first airmen to be administratively fired for reasons involving the vaccine.

She said they were all in their first enlistment terms, so they were younger, lower-ranking staff. And while the Air Force does not disclose the type of discharge a service member gets, legislation being drafted by Congress limits the military to give troops in cases of vaccine refusal. an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions.

The Pentagon earlier this year required the vaccine for all members of the military, including active duty, the National Guard, and the reserves. Each of the departments sets its own terms and conditions of mandate. The Air Force has set the earliest deadline. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the vaccine was essential to maintaining the health of the force and its ability to respond to a national security crisis.

According to the latest Air Force data, more than 1,000 airmen refused the shot and more than 4,700 are asking for a religious exemption. As of last week, just over 97% of the active-duty air force had received at least one shot.

None of the 27 airmen requested any kind of medical, administrative or religious exemption, Stefanek said. Several officials from other services said they believed so far only the Air Force had gone this far and fired people for vaccine refusals.

As a result, they were officially removed from their posts for breach of an order. Stefanek said it’s also possible that some have other infractions on their records, but all had vaccine refusal as part of their discharge.

It is not uncommon for soldiers to be fired from service for disobeying an order. For comparison, Stefanek said that in the first three quarters of 2021, around 1,800 airmen were demobilized for failing to follow orders.

Members of the Navy and Marine Corps had until Nov. 28 to fire at and their reservists have until Dec. 28. Active-duty soldiers in the Army have until Wednesday, and members of the Army National Guard and reservists have the longest time to get vaccinated, with a deadline of June 30, 2022.

Across the military, the response to the vaccine mirrored that of society as a whole, with thousands of people requesting exemptions or refusing the vaccines. But overall, the percentage of troops, especially active-duty members, who quickly received the shots exceeds nationwide numbers.

As of December 10, the Pentagon said 96.4% of active duty personnel had received at least one bullet. The number drops to around 74%, however, when custody and reserve are included. According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately 72% of the American population aged 18 and over has had at least one injection.

