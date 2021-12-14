Health and Social Services Minister Oral Statement on COVID-19





Chairman, Id with permission would like to update the House of Representatives on COVID-19.

Almost exactly a year ago, since the UK became the first country to approve a vaccine against COVID-19, we were stuck in a race between the virus and the vaccine.

The success of the national vaccine program puts us ahead of the race.

But now we have to work harder to get ahead with the new Omicron variant.

Since last week we have learned two things about this variant.

The first is that strains of COVID-19 have not spread so quickly.

There are currently 4,713 confirmed cases of omicrons in the UK, and the UK Health and Security Agency estimates that the current number of infections per day is around 200,000.

Omicron accounts for over 20% of cases in the UK, but has already risen to over 44% in London and expects to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the capital in the next 48 hours.

There are currently 10 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK.

It is important to remember that hospitalization and death are delayed by about two weeks from infection.

So we can expect that number to increase dramatically over the next few days and weeks.

The UK’s four Chief Medical Officers have raised the COVID-19 alert level to 4, the second-highest level, in preparation. This was done over the weekend.

And NHS England has just announced that it will return to a Level 4 National Incident with the highest level of emergency preparedness.

This means that the NHS’s response to Omicron will be coordinated with a national effort rather than driven by individual trusts.

The second thing I learned from Mr Speaker last week is that two jabs aren’t enough to prevent Omicron’s symptomatic infection.

However, the third booster dose is 70% effective at preventing symptomatic infections and is expected to be effective sooner than the second dose, according to analysis by the UK Health Security Agency.

We were already running one of the most successful booster campaigns in Europe.

Four in 10 adults in the UK now have their third dose or booster dose, setting a record with over 500,000 boosters delivered across the UK on Saturday.

But Chairman, the competition between viruses and vaccines is very close, so we need to move faster.

Two weeks ago, we announced that we would be offering boosters through the end of January to all eligible adults.

However, in response to the Omicron emergency, as the Prime Minister announced yesterday evening, we moved up that target by one month and launched the Omicron Emergency Boost.

We are opening a booster immunization program to all adults who have had their second dose of vaccine at least 3 months in advance, giving them the opportunity to get a booster dose before the new year.

So, starting this morning, anyone over the age of 18 can enter the immunization center and starting Wednesday, online reservations can be made through the NHS website.

The UK government will also provide any assistance needed to accelerate vaccination in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

We have the jab. The challenge is to put them in your arms.

To reach our ambitious goal, the NHS must provide a record number of jabs.

The highest number of jabs delivered per day in England so far has been over 840,000.

Not only do you have to match them, you have to win every day.

But we can and plan to try it.

Opened more immunization sites including pop-ups and mobile sites and works 7 days a week.

Thousands of volunteer vaccinators were being trained.

I asked the GP and the pharmacy to do more.

And it was drafted by 42 military planning teams across all regions of our country.

Chairman, this common national mission will only succeed if we all do our part.

People who have not received a booster dose must either visit their local immunization center or make an appointment on the NHS website starting Wednesday.

Those who do boost jab should encourage their friends and family to do the same.

People who have or have recently been infected with COVID-19 must wait 28 days from a positive result to receive a booster.

And to those who have not yet been vaccinated, Chairman, I would like to say:

Rethink whatever has been holding you back in the past and schedule a jab as soon as possible.

By acting together for Get Boost Now, we can protect ourselves from Omicron this winter.

Chairman I acknowledges that our national mission entails some difficult trade-offs.

We are redeploying NHS staff from non-urgent services.

This means that over the next two weeks, all primary care services will focus on urgent clinical needs and vaccines, and some urgent appointments and elective surgeries may be delayed until the new year while prioritizing people getting boosters.

This is a step the health minister would not want to take unless absolutely necessary.

But Im confident that if we don’t prioritize boosters now, the health impact will be even more severe in the months to come.

Chairman, our Omicron Emergency Boost is an important step. But I don’t think this alone will be enough to get me through this difficult state again.

Because of the threat of Omicron, we are moving to Plan B in the UK by the will of Parliament.

This means that you must use a face covering in indoor public places. People must work from home whenever possible and exhibit negative side-flow testing to enter nightclubs and mass events under this Houses approval starting Wednesday. double vaccination.

We will change this exemption to require booster doses once all adults have a reasonable opportunity to receive a booster jab.

Even with the Plan B Mr speakers, there are far fewer restrictions than in Europe.

I can also confirm that starting tomorrow, people who have been in contact with fully vaccinated cases of COVID-19 will be able to get daily lateral flow tests instead of self-isolation.

This is an important way to minimize disruption to people’s daily life and avoid the so-called pingdemic.

And I can reassure the House of Commons that the UK has enough lateral flow tests to see us in the coming weeks.

For some people who cannot obtain the kit online, they will have to check the website the next day or visit their local pharmacy to purchase the kit.

And starting today, we are confirming that the NHS COVID Pass is rolling out to 12-15 year olds for international travel, allowing more people to prove their vaccine status for the travel they need starting today.

Taken together, this is a proportional and balanced step. While keeping the nation moving, it also slows the spread of Omicron and buys more time to use more boosters for more weapons.

Also, Adult Social Care is taking steps to keep people safer, and sadly we know that people in nursing homes and those receiving home care are more likely to have serious health problems if they get COVID-19.

We have expanded our professional immunization team to provide more boosters to vulnerable people and those providing care.

But while doing so, we must go further to protect our colleagues and residents from Omicron.

So we need to increase the frequency of staff testing and, with a heavy heart, limit all occupants to three nominated visitors, excluding essential caregivers.

We understand that this is a difficult step and it affects our physical and mental well-being.

But we know from the previous wave that one of the most effective things we can do to protect vulnerable residents is.

We are also increasing our workforce recruitment and retention fund with 300 million new funds added to the $162.5 million announced in October.

These funds will help pay bonuses, expedite caregiver salaries, finance overtime, and increase staffing during the winter.

Chairman, I know my esteemed legislators wanted this kind of COVID-19 update to be behind us.

Not the update I wanted to deliver after a successful reopening in the summer.

But Omicron’s new threat means more work needs to be done to stay ahead of the virus.

If we all do our part, we can do it. And boosters are key.

We have accomplished so many wonders in the past two years.

I know we are tired. But we all have to do our part and do wonders once again to get a boost now.

I recommend this statement to the House of Representatives.

