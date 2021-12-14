Tornadoes that ravaged central United States could be costliest outbreak on record





A cluster of tornadoes that ravaged the central United States on December 10 and 11 caused widespread damage in several states and could be the costliest tornado outbreak on record in the country.

“Based on preliminary assessments of the extensive property damage we are seeing in several states, this weekend’s tornado outbreak could be the costliest on record in the United States,” said Mark Friedlander, director of communications for the United States. company at the Insurance Information Institute (III).

Preliminary reports from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that at least 52 tornadoes passed through parts of six US states – Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, the largest of which affected over 200 miles. Eighteen counties in Kentucky have been affected. according to FEMA.

The governors of Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas have declared states of emergency.

Preliminary investigations by the National Weather Service revealed that this tornado started in northeast Arkansas, traversing Missouri Bootheel, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky, where it was reported that most destruction has taken place. The storm event was the longest tornado trail on record and the largest in Kentucky history.

“It was one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a Dec. 11 statement. “It’s hard to put into words.”

Beshear said during a press briefing this morning that the state had been affected by at least four tornadoes, with at least 64 confirmed deaths, although he said it could be a week before the final death toll can be calculated.

FEMA has reported four other confirmed deaths in Tennessee, two in Arkansas, two in Missouri and six in Illinois. This brings the total number of tornado deaths to nearly 80, already surpassing 76 tornado deaths for the whole of 2020, according to data III.

While damage estimates are ongoing, FEMA has reported damage to two nursing homes and some emergency response facilities in Arkansas and Tennessee, as well as workers at factories and centers distribution trapped in Kentucky and Illinois.

A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Much of the building’s roof was torn off and the walls collapsed when severe storms swept through the area on Friday evening. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

It’s too early to estimate insurance losses, although modeling firm RMS, a division of Moody’s, noted catastrophic damage has been reported in the worst-hit areas.

“Damage assessments are ongoing and the full extent of the damage should be known in the coming days,” the company said on its website today.

Dave North, executive chairman of Sedgwick, the Memphis-based claims management company, said the Sedgwick offices had escaped damage from the tornadoes. But the company had sent dozens of claims handlers and adjusters to the hardest hit areas in surrounding states to begin processing workers’ compensation claims.

Max Koonce, claims manager for Sedgwick, noted that Amazon is one of Sedgwick’s biggest customers, and he expects to see several claims from Amazon’s warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill., where at least six workers died in one of the storms.

Reuters reported that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would be investigating the Amazon building collapse in Illinois to see if there were any workplace safety violations.

One person died at a retirement home in Monette, Arkansas, and another at a general store in Dollar as tornadoes hit the town about 140 miles northeast of Little Rock. The heavily damaged nursing home housed 67 residents.

“The most remarkable thing is probably that there is no greater loss of life,” said Arkansas Governor Ada Hutchison.

In Mayfield, Kentucky, a candle factory was destroyed with workers still inside. Dwight Lovan, a recently retired claims judge in Owensboro, Ky., Said it was still early days, but it looks like the tornado strike at the plant could lead to the highest number of claims work-related fatalities on a single site.

The good news, Lovan said, is that the death toll at the candle factory appears to be much lower, around 20, than initially feared. The Kentucky comp statutes allow death benefits of 40% of workers’ average weekly wages for the widow and 15% for dependent children. The state also allows up to $ 85,000 in funeral and burial costs.

Previously, the costliest US tornado disaster, based on insured losses, occurred in April 2011. The tornado outbreak hit Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as well as other areas and cost $ 8. $ 5 billion in insured damage based on 2020 dollars, according to data from III.

III said in a May 2020 white paper that convection storms are the most common and damaging natural disasters in the United States. tornadoes are reported nationwide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Photo: In this drone photo, buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021, after a tornado swept through the area Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll rose on Saturday after inclement weather ravaged at least five states, causing widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

