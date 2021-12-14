Nassar victims reach $ 380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee





USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers have agreed to fund a $ 380 million settlement with the victims of longtime national team doctor Larry Nassar, ending a five-year legal battle which upset the governance of American Olympic sport.

The sum is among the largest on record for victims of sexual abuse and includes hundreds of athletes who have been assaulted for three decades.

The decision of final insurer, TIG Insurance Company, to pay a substantial portion of the settlement was upheld in a hearing in Indianapolis bankruptcy court on Monday. The settlement also includes a direct USOPC contribution of approximately $ 34 million and a USOPC loan of $ 6 million to USA Gymnastics to also contribute.

Judge Robyn Moberly said during court resumption on Monday afternoon that she would approve the settlement, adding that it was part of a reorganization plan that had been overwhelmingly accepted by survivors and other USA Gymnastics creditors .

The settlement will include claims from Olympic gold medalists such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were treated by Nassar during his tenure as physician for the US women’s team. It also includes gymnasts competing for local clubs who sought treatment from Nassar because of his national reputation, and a handful of victims of abusive coaches who had sued the sport’s governing bodies.

It also contains non-monetary provisions, including requirements for self-identified gymnastics abuse survivors to have official roles in USA Gymnastics.

Money really can’t make up for what happened here, but it is what the legal system can offer, USA Gymnastics lawyer Catherine Steege said at the hearing, adding that plans for that abuse survivors continue to work with the governing body to ensure that something like this does not happen again. .

USA Gymnastics General Manager since 2019, Li Li Leung, said after the approval was announced: USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that the survivors have endured as a result of the actions and inactions of this community. organization.

Individually and collectively, the Survivors bravely stepped forward to advocate for lasting change in the sport.

USOPC Director since 2018, Sarah Hirshland, said: We recognize our role in protecting these athletes, and we are sorry for the profound harm they have suffered. Achieving a financial resolution is an extremely important part of the transformation underway within our organization.

A lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and USOPC against Nassar was filed in September 2016 by 2000 Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher. As other legal claims flooded in, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in late 2018. By then, outrage over a spate of revelations over the Olympic movements’ response to Nassar had already contributed to the resignation of many senior officials. responsible for USA Gymnastics and USOPC. , including the leaders of both organizations, Steve Penny and Scott Blackmun.

It took another three years to reach a settlement, during which some of the sport’s biggest stars launched a wave of criticism against the organizations they had competed for in interviews, on social media and in the fall. 2021, during a televised hearing in the US Senate. . The hearing was followed by a call to Congress to overthrow the USOPC board on the issue, building on new oversight powers federal lawmakers voted to get in 2020.

Elite gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman delivered a moving account of the FBI’s failures in the investigation of former National Team doctor Larry Nassar, during testimony before the commission judicial process of the Senate in mid-September. Photo: Saul Loeb / Associated Press (Video of 09/15/21)

TIG had not accepted his contribution on behalf of the USOPC even after victims voted in favor of the proposed deal in late November. A late filing by the Justice Department opposing the USOPC’s release of the bankruptcy claims against it was viewed by survivors’ committee leaders as potentially unblocking the dispute. The Survivors Committee is now expected to accept the USOPC publication.

The regulations, once finalized, will almost certainly allow USA Gymnastics to emerge from the bankruptcy process by remaining the governing body of the sport, under its new set of leaders. The end of the bankruptcy should give the organization a more solid future, stepping up its rebuilding efforts with potential sponsors in particular. a time when it is not regularly the center of condemnation of gymnasts, even if it continues to face complaints relating to problems in other national bodies. A vast investigation of the federal police forces into the faults committed in the Olympic movement is said to be underway.

But attention in this sprawling scandal with multiple institutional failures is likely to shift most intensely to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after the DOJ Inspector General exposed mismanagement of the allegations against Nassar when they brought them to him. were brought in 2015 and 2016. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told lawmakers in October that the department was reconsidering its decision not to prosecute FBI agents who ignored gymnasts’ claims that Nassar had them. sexually assaulted and then made false statements to cover up their mistakes.

There’s still a chapter to write, said John Manly, counsel for some of the case’s most high-profile victims. We will continue to seek justice on behalf of the hundreds of little girls and young women who have been assaulted as a direct result of their obstruction of justice.

Lawyers representing the victims had accused USA Gymnastics, for whom Nassar had worked since the 1990s and at four Olympics, of creating an environment filled with pressure on athletes to be considered compliant, creating an atmosphere in which a predator could flourish. Self-identified survivors include other members of the 2016, 2012 and 2000 Olympic teams, 2011 and 2010 world teams, and other members of national teams dating back to at least 1996.

Many of the gymnasts were young teenagers at the peak of their involvement in the organization that oversees sport in the United States and controls access to major competitions. They were abused in competitions, at mandatory monthly training camps, and after Nassar was recommended to them.

It also emerged that USA Gymnastics conducted an initial five-week secret internal investigation into concerns about Nassar in 2015 before seizing the law, that it overlooked some gymnasts, including Biles, and that the then-appointed US Olympic Committee had was created. very early on aware of Nassar’s allegations within USA Gymnastics, but essentially ignored them.

In addition to his work with USA Gymnastics, the former osteopathic physician has treated hundreds of women and girls as athletic physicians at Michigan State University, which settled claims for $ 500 million in 2018. Gymnasts elite were among those complainants, arguing that Michigan State did not respond to the first complaints against Nassar, including in 2014, a year before USA Gymnastics learned of its athletes’ concerns.

The Michigan victims were also part of the settlement with USA Gymnastics, claiming that Nassar had relied on his reputation as a team doctor to convince them that the treatments he had penetrated them vaginally with his fingers were normal. . Some of those casualties include women and girls whom he treated after he was reported to law enforcement but was allowed to retire from USA Gymnastics in 2015, and MSU did had not been informed. Nassar pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and child pornography and in early 2018 was sentenced to an effective life sentence.

Write to Louise Radnofsky at [email protected]

