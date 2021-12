No disciplined troops in US strike killing Afghan civilians

WASHINGTON (AP) None of the US troops involved in the drone strike in August that killed innocent civilians and children in Kabul will be subject to disciplinary action, US defense officials said on Monday.

The Pentagon said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved recommendations for improving strike operations by the generals who head the US Central Command and Special Operations Command, based on the findings of an independent Pentagon review. published last month. There has been no disciplinary recommendation made by the generals, said John Kirby, chief Pentagon spokesman.

The review, carried out by Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said and approved by Austin in November, found that there had been breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombardment, which killed 10 civilians, including seven children. But he concluded that the strike was a tragic mistake and not caused by misconduct or negligence.

Austin asked General Frank McKenzie, Chief of Central Command, and General Richard Clarke, Chief of Special Operations Command, to review Said’s findings and come back to him with recommendations. The two commanders agreed with Said’s conclusions and did not recommend any discipline. Kirby said Monday that Austin approved their decisions, including the lack of disciplinary action.

None of their recommendations specifically addressed liability issues, Kirby said. So I don’t foresee that there will be any personal liability issues in the air strike of August 29.

The August 29 drone strike on a white Toyota Corolla sedan killed Zemerai Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including seven children. Ahmadi, 37, was a long-time employee of a US aid organization.

We know there will be some who dislike this particular decision, but it’s not a result we’ve come to without careful thought and thought, Kirby said. He said if Austin believed the responsibility was justified and necessary, he would certainly support those kinds of efforts.

Steven Kwon, founder of Nutrition & Education International, the humanitarian organization Zemari worked for, called the disciplinary decision shocking on Monday.

How can our military falsely take the lives of ten precious Afghans and hold no one accountable in any way? he said. When the Pentagon absolves itself of all responsibility, it sends a dangerous and misleading message that its actions were somehow justified.

Intelligence about the car and its potential threat came just days after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 US soldiers and 169 Afghans at the gate of Kabul airport. The United States was struggling to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans and other allies following the collapse of the country’s government.

Said concluded that US forces sincerely believed that the car they were following was an imminent threat and that they had to hit it before it approached the airport. He concluded that better communication between those making the decision to strike and other support staff could have raised more doubts about the bombing, but that ultimately did not help. ‘might not have prevented.

He made a number of recommendations, including that more be done to prevent what military officials call confirmation bias the idea that the troops who made the decision to strike were too quick to conclude that what they saw them matched the intelligence and confirmed their conclusion to bomb what turned out to be the wrong car.

And he said the military should have personnel present with a strike team, and their job should be to actively challenge such findings. He also recommended that the military improve its procedures to ensure that children and other innocent civilians are not present before launching an urgent strike.

Officials said McKenzie and Clarke largely agreed with Saids’ recommendations.

The United States is working to pay financial reparations to relatives and surviving family members, and potentially get them out of Afghanistan, but nothing has been finalized. When asked why it was taking so long, Kirby said the United States wants to make sure the family is out in the safest way possible, and that high-level discussions about it are underway. .

