UK unemployment rate falls despite plans to cut jobs | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





UK unemployment fell in October as businesses continued to hire workers amid record vacancies despite the end of layoffs, official figures show.

Statistics Korea said the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in the three months to the end of October, representing around 1.4 million people, down from 4.3% in the three months to the end of September.

The number of company-salaried workers in November increased by 257,000 from a month earlier, reflecting the continued recovery of the labor market since the end of the Treasury’s multi-billion-dollar job assistance plan in September. Records dating back to 2014.

Driven by an increase in part-time work since lockdowns were lifted earlier this year, the increase brings the number of company-salaried workers to about 29.4 million, up nearly 500,000 from pre-COVID-19 levels.

ONS said some layoff workers are still likely to go unemployed as they are adjusting their notice period, but initial responses to business surveys suggest that the number of layoffs is likely to be small.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at ONS, said: “The vacation scheme shows no signs of impacting the number of jobs yet, and the total number of employees included in November payroll continues to grow strongly, although it may include people in recent years.” said. Duplicate but still processing notifications.

It comes as the Bank of England is considering whether to raise rates on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic.

Threadneedle Streets’ Interest Rate Decision The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unexpectedly took no action last month and wanted to see if the end of the hold plan would have a significant impact on the job market.

However, analysts believe the bank will have to delay action this month amid growing concerns about a worsening economic outlook due to the emergence of a strain of the coronavirus omicron.

“While current labor market trends do not present an obstacle to rate hikes, uncertainty about the economic impact of the Omicron transformation means a rate hike in December is unlikely,” said Surren Tiru, ​​head of economics at the British Chamber of Commerce. Interest rates could increase from February 2022, but only if concerns about the new variant have subsided.

According to the latest snapshot, the number of jobs continued to grow to an all-time high of 1.2 million, despite early signs of slowing growth.

ONS said annual wage growth excluding bonuses fell slightly, from 5% in the three months to September to 4.9% in the three months to October, as the pandemic-related distortions in pay data gradually disappeared, ONS said.

Although stabilizing at a slightly higher rate than the pre-pandemic trend, growth figures for the month of October suggest that growth slowed to 3.8%, falling below inflation for the first time since June 2020.

ONS warns against overweighting the one-month figure in favor of using a rolling three-month average. However, this decline could mark the beginning of a pressure on living standards from soaring inflation, where the pace of development, which is expected to continue through 2022, outpaces wage growth.

The unemployment rate is 0.2 percentage points higher than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic began, as the headline unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

The job market remained robust last month, but economists warned that tighter government regulations and a sharp rise in consumer awareness about ohmicron could damage job recovery.

Business leaders and unions have warned that job prospects are rapidly deteriorating, warning that governments must step up emergency financial aid to businesses and workers.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said a reboot of the leave is needed, with additional support for the sectors hardest hit in the economy. She said it’s good that jobs are recovering, but things have changed since these numbers. We need Plan B now to protect our jobs and livelihoods.

