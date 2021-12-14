Fear of Iran and shrinking US role in Middle East push rivals together





The very first official meeting on Monday between the Israeli prime minister and the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates is the latest in a wave of diplomacy reshaping Middle East geopolitics amid fears that Iranian nuclear talks may break out. collapse and concerns about the diminishing role of the United States in the region.

The talks in Abu Dhabi, the first between the leaders of Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year, have given Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, their first chance to coordinate personally over their common regional rival, Iran and its expanding nuclear program.

It was also an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss the nascent trade relations between their countries, which normalized relations late last year after a 50-year absence of formal diplomatic relations. The deal led to deals with several other Arab countries called the Abrahamic Accords, and billions of dollars in new business.

On Monday, Mr. Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed spent more than four hours in interviews, both with larger delegations and in a two-hour one-on-one meeting at the Prince’s Palace.

A joint statement entitled Mr. Bennetts’ visit marks another important step in developing warm relations and close partnership between the two countries and indicates that a variety of economic and civic issues have been discussed.

Mr. Bennett invited Sheikh Mohammed to visit Israel and he agreed, according to the Israeli leadership office. They also discussed a free trade agreement next year, the office said.

Israel’s Defense Ministry first attended the Dubai Airshow in November as bilateral trade between the two countries soars. Photo: Andrea DiCenzo / Getty Images

The two countries have already increased year-on-year bilateral trade ten-fold in the first 10 months of 2021, to reach $ 874.5 million. The amount does not reflect some of the biggest deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, including the $ 1 billion sale by Israels Delek Drilling of a stake in its Tamar gas field to the UAE investment fund Mubadala.

Monday’s meeting comes after Sheikh Mohammed visited Turkey late last month to begin deepening relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a supporter of Islamist political movements whom the UAE sees as a threat. for national security.

Separately, Qatar is negotiating talks between Saudi Arabia and Turkey for a once-unimaginable meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Mr. Erdogan, people familiar with the efforts have said, pointing to a potential detente in a rift that has divided the region for years. Qatari officials tried unsuccessfully to reunite the two in Doha last week, as they both passed within a day of each other, and officials are looking for an appropriate time and place in the coming weeks, people said.

Middle Eastern diplomats say they are speaking to rivals they have avoided for years amid uncertainty over the Biden administration’s involvement in the region following its abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan and its foreign policy pivot to China. After an alleged Iranian drone attack on two Saudi oil facilities in 2019 that went largely unanswered and a reduced US role in Iraq, regional officials are seeing Washington’s appetite for involvement in the region diminish.

While Iran says it is not trying to build nuclear weapons, a look at its key facilities suggests it could develop the technology to make them. The WSJ shatters Tehran’s capabilities as it takes new steps in uranium enrichment and limits access to inspectors. Photographic illustration: George Downs

There is a question of what the American policy is in the Middle East and the perceived image is that they want to get the hell out of here, and they say so, said Yoel Guzansky, senior researcher in US politics. Persian Gulf and Security at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies.

Gulf officials and Israelis watched with unease as the United States, Russia, China and the European Union held talks in Vienna with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions on the ‘Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. There has been little progress in two weeks, and Middle East officials fear the negotiations will collapse and precipitate a regional crisis with Tehran.

All the players Israel, the United Arab Emirates, everyone is fighting for a job, said Joshua Teitelbaum, professor of Middle Eastern studies at Bar Ilan University outside Tel Aviv. There is a new administration with a policy still pending and Iran is on the verge of nuclear weapons, forcing everyone to reconnect.

With the resumption of dialogue across the Middle East, Israel remains at a disadvantage. Despite Abraham’s accords, he has little and mostly unofficial contacts in the rest of the Persian Gulf, making him more dependent on the United Arab Emirates. Israel has no formal relationship with Saudi Arabia, despite a secret meeting in the desert last year between Prince Mohammed and then Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Emiratis see a partnership with Israel, which has increasingly advocated for its right to strike Iranian nuclear targets, as a way to bolster their security credentials potentially with advanced Israeli weapons, observers said. But the Emiratis are also concerned that any uncoordinated military action could spark a larger conflict.

Negotiators met in Vienna last week to try to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Photo: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

What the Gulf states are trying to do differently in this new phase is deepen their relations with controversial powers and try to undermine Iran, said Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East Africa program. North to Chatham House.

The renewed dialogue also gives new impetus to the liquidation of the conflicts that erupted after the uprisings of the Arab Spring. Saudi Arabia is reducing its military footprint in Yemen, as the kingdom has all but lost the war against Houthi rebels aligned with Iran.

Some Arab states have started pushing for the idea of ​​recognizing the legitimacy of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in hopes of ending nearly a decade of brutal fighting. The UAE’s foreign minister met with Assad last month in Damascus, and Syria could attend the Arab League summit in Algeria in March for the first time since its membership was suspended in 2011.

At the same time, the Saudis have held several rounds of negotiations this year with Iran, mediated by Iraq, aimed at restoring diplomatic relations for the first time in six years. Sheikh Mohammed’s brother, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Tehran this month where he met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and invited him to visit. travel to United Arab Emirates.

The hope of the various dialogues, analysts say, is not to mend relations with a rival but to reestablish the channels of communication in the event that nuclear talks fail.

For Mr. Erdogan and Prince Mohammed, a meeting offers an opportunity to put aside the problems that have plagued relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Among them: the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi by a team of Saudi government agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Prince Mohammed wants a promise that Mr. Erdogan will never again mention Mr. Khashoggis’ death and will persuade Turkish media to stop the dredging. the subject, according to Saudi and Qatari officials.

For Erdogan, the math may be more about money than geopolitics. As Turkey is in the throes of a currency crisis, it is looking for economic lifelines.

Write to Thomas Grove at [email protected], Stephen Kalin at [email protected] and Summer Said at [email protected]

