UK lawmakers call for stricter rules on big tech





Two teenagers are watching chatting with friends on smartphone

Yute Grabowski | phototech | Getty Images

A group of British parliamentarians in London said on Tuesday that the UK’s upcoming online safety legislation needed “significant changes”.

The draft bill is a new bill designed to make the internet a safer place for people in the UK.

However, some lawmakers are concerned that the current proposal is not sufficient.

In a report released on Tuesday, the British Parliament’s joint committee on the draft bill said it should bring more crimes within the scope of the proposed law.

“We are committing more crimes against legislation that promotes self-harm, racial abuse and other forms of abuse,” Senator Damian Collins, chairman of the committee, told CNBC. It should be clear what the responsibilities of the technology company are.

Regulators should be able to tell tech companies “this is the minimum standard that needs to be achieved,” and explain what needs to be done in each category of damage, Collins added.

The Commission also wants online fraud and fraudulent advertising to fall within the scope of the measure and for the Ombudsman to consider individual complaints.

Collins added that users should be able to sue the technology company in court for non-compliance with their obligations under the law, and be held criminally liable if the nominated director fails to disclose or comply with the requested information. by act.

“This is going to be a pretty big change in the way we do it. [bill] It works,” Collins said. “The key is to take existing violations and laws and apply them online, and regulators have the legal power to do them.

The committee is calling for outlawing excessive online activity, including self-harm online, promoting deepfake porn (AI-generated pornography), and targeting people with epilepsy with flashing images.

Does Ofcom have more powers?

TV and radio regulator Ofcom took over the role of internet regulation in the UK in February.

The Commission added that governments should give Ofcom more power to investigate, audit and fine Big Tech, and regulators should also be able to set standards by which Big Tech is held accountable.

“The era of self-regulation of big tech is over,” Collins said. “Companies are clearly responsible for the services they design and benefit from, and they should be held accountable for the decisions they make.”

In other parts of the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority and the Information Commissioner’s Office may also impose fines and fines on technology companies.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok have all been criticized by lawmakers in the UK and other countries for allowing their platforms to share harmful content. They say they are doing their best to get rid of it, but many lawmakers are not satisfied.

In the UK investigation, lawmakers and colleagues heard from victims of online victimization, including former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand and TV presenter Martin Lewis. The investigation also included Facebook whistleblowers Frances Haugen and Sophie Zhang.

The bill is expected to pass for parliamentary approval in 2022.

