Max Linn, former US Senate candidate known for refusing coup, dies at 62





Former US Senate candidate from Maine Max Linn died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, his lawyer confirmed.

Linn, 62, a retired financial planner who spent the core of his business career in Florida before emerging four years ago on the fringes of Maine politics, had heart disease and died over the weekend in a hot tub, Steven Juskewitch, his Ellsworth-based lawyer, said Monday.

A resident of Bar Harbor, Linn recently ran as a Tory Independent in the 2020 Maine US race, finishing in last place. He has run for several positions in the past, including governor of Florida on the Reform Party ticket in 2006. Linn entered politics in Maine in 2018, when he sought to face US Senator Angus King. , I-Maine, but was disqualified from the Republican primary after his nomination petitions were found to have fraudulent signatures.

He was facing legal issues after Matt McDonald, a former campaign staffer, accused Linn in October of firing a gun at him in a dispute over cryptocurrency investing. The employee applied for a protection order. The case was due to go to court in Ellsworth in November, but it was postponed at that time. McDonald withdrew the protection order request earlier this month. Through attorneys, Linn denied the allegations and vowed to fight them in court.

Linn represented opinions from all political walks of life during his political tenure. He ran as both a Democrat and Independent in Florida and was firmly behind President Donald Trump, attending the U.S. Capitol rally that turned into a riot on January 6, 2021.

It made headlines last year for its eye-catching theatrical debates. During the race’s first debate, he largely declined to answer relevant questions, recounting a request for moderation that was denied when asked to stay on topic. He then cut a mask off during a debate as he led a campaign calling for a hard line on immigration and supporting student loan cancellation.

He had visited Mount Desert Island for many years and had spent his first winter on the island about five years ago.

