COVID-19: IMF instructs UK to be ready to relocate vacations if ‘extensive’ closure is needed to address Omicron issue | business news





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the UK should be prepared to “relocate” some form of leave assistance if it faces a massive lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The IMF has suggested that the new wave of COVID-19 represents a “major risk” for the outlook, which could limit the implementation of multi-billion-pound employment subsidy schemes if businesses are forced to close.

Image: The Washington-based organization has announced a regular health checkup for the UK economy.

The remarks come as regular health checkups on the Washington-based UK economy point to a “slight slowdown” in growth in the new year, with the latest restrictions designed to prevent the spread of Omicron strain bites.

As the UK recovers from last year’s recession and declines to 5% in 2022, GDP growth this year is 6.8%.

Inflation is expected to peak at 5.5% next spring, and the report warns of the risk of not raising interest rates to control inflationary pressures. However, they also acknowledged the risk that taking action too early could delay recovery.

The currency to avoid “reaction bias” came two days before the Bank of England’s latest rate decision, and is widely expected to delay another rate hike to see the economic impact of the Plan B restrictions.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has pointed out that the economic impact of Brexit will only get worse in the new year.

“Trade with the EU has declined significantly and we expect to see more impact in the future as customs checks will be introduced in the UK early next year,” she said at a virtual press conference.

Image: The IMF notes that trade with the EU has declined significantly.

The IMF said Omicron risks creating additional supply chain problems and inflationary pressures.

“If the spread of COVID-19 requires forced lockdowns, authorities should be prepared to redeploy some of the previously most successful exceptions programs,” he added.

The IMF cited “Temporary Leave Plans and Targeted Assistance for the Most Vulnerable Households and Small Businesses” as an example of such a program.

Georgieva said the UK “clearly has the financial leeway” to provide such assistance if needed.

“I have no doubt that appropriate action will be taken if it is necessary,” she added.

The IMF said in its report that “the economic recovery was faster than expected, amid strong and sustained policy support.”

However, he noted that supply constraints, price pressures and new COVID-19 strains also pose risks to the recovery.

The long-term outlook for the UK was also bleak, with GDP expected to be between 2 and 2.5% below the pre-pandemic trend.

This was attributed to a lack of investment in 2020/21 and “workforce participation has not fully recovered”.

Prime Minister Georgieva said the UK faces “tension” in the labor market, ie difficulty filling jobs, but the IMF “can’t say to what extent and what role Brexit can play because of the pandemic”. I played in it.”

