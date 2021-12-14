UK weather forecast: ‘snow bomb’ to hit the country as last ‘storm of the year’





The UK is set to see milder weather before a “snow bomb” with rain and snow in parts of the country during the year’s last “major” storm from December 27th.

BBC Weather: UK will face frost and rain

The British are expected to be swept away by wind, snow and rain as the major storm that hit Britain in the last week of December.

It’s been an unstable few weeks as storms Arwen and Barra hit the country with blizzards, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures, leaving thousands of people without power.

Mercury reached 14 degrees Celsius last weekend due to tropical plumes from the Azores and Spain, showing mild temperatures.

Now, the out-of-season warm temperatures are expected to continue this week before the snow bombs after Christmas, the last storm of the year, but five more before the end of winter.

That might be bad news for anyone dreaming of a white Christmas, but Netweather.tv expects sub-zero temperatures on December 27th, stating that there is a chance of some snow due to the wet and windy weather from the southwest.

The weather forecast predicts that the last "severe" storm of the year will hit at the end of December

video:

free text)

When the storm core pressure deepens to 24 millibars in 24 hours, it earns the title of ‘weather bomb’ from which winter downpours along with snow can erupt.

Netweather.tv is less reliable during this period, but colder weather is more likely to flow in from the east during this period as the highest pressures during this period move further north towards Scandinavia.

“Therefore, there is a slight chance of snowfall, but not certain as it depends on the nature of the wind direction and the extent of the cold air masses of the nearby continents.”

Rain is expected to start in the south of England, but snow is expected in the northwest

video:

Dad)

Meteorologist Jim Dale at the UK Meteorological Agency said the La Niña effect is causing the warmer North Sea and colder waters of the Pacific to mix, creating unstable weather.

He told Sun: We expect another big storm this month that will set a trend for the next few months.

We expect to hit five to six storms during the winter period, which can be severe enough to justify the naming.

WXCharts expects more than 1cm of snow overnight in the northwest, while in the southwest of England on the 27th December rain is expected to be 3mm an hour.

Up to 2 centimeters of snow is expected in the northwest and south of Scotland, Southampton and Cardiff by midnight on December 28th.

The Bureau of Meteorology says it will be drier in the coming weeks, with frost and fog likely over Christmas.

Five more are expected before the end of winter after the last storm of the year has passed

video:

Dad)

“Already across the southern regions, high pressure is expected to form further north, pushing out the rest of the wind and rain. There is a bit of rain here, giving everyone a much drier second half through December, and winds are expected to prevail. . careful.

“It’s a bit cloudy at first, but over time the amount of clouds will decrease, especially in the south and southeast. Temperatures are near-average and the north is locally mild, but it tends to get colder, especially in the south, at Christmas time. As a result, frosts and the risk of fog increases, and the fog slowly clears throughout the morning, lasting all day in some areas.”

UK forecast for the next 5 days today:

It is wet and windy throughout the northwest and northern Scotland. It drizzles in the south but is often cloudy and dry in other areas after the mist clears and low clouds slowly lift. Close to the summit through central England, but mild to many.

Tonight:

Continued rain in the northwest, windy and cloudy in many areas. Some of the best shelters are south of drizzly and chilly eastern England.

Wednesday:

Light rain in Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and northwest England. It drizzles in the south and here it is mild. In the north, the weather is clearer, and in the east of the highlands is a good resting place.

Views from Thursday to Saturday:

By Thursday, the rain had stopped all the way to the north, and the wind was picking up little by little. Other than that, it’s mostly cloudy with a slight breeze and mostly dry. Some fog and fog all night. Overall mild.

