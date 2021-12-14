CDC data shows Omicron is starting to eat away at Delta’s US dominance





The Omicron variant begins to eat away at the dominance of the Deltas in the United States.

The new variant accounted for 2.9% of Covid-19 cases sequenced in the United States during the week ending December 11. The previous week, 0% of cases were from Omicron. Delta essentially accounted for all of the other sequenced cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figures, updated on Tuesday, indicate that Omicron started circulating before this week, given how long it may take for infections to be sequenced and reported. They show that the advantage of Omicrons over the highly transmissible Delta variant is becoming noticeable in this country.

The figure is likely to increase significantly, given the trend in other countries. When variants that spread better enter a new area with other viral iterations circulating, it can take weeks for them to make up even a few percent of all cases. But from there, their prevalence can skyrocket.

This week, virus trackers in Washington state said clues from test results suggest Omicron is growing rapidly there. In a tweet Tuesday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Omicron accounted for about 13% of sequenced cases in New York and New Jersey.

And in recent days, European scientists, from Scotland to Denmark to Norway, have also signaled the speed at which Omicron is growing in their countries and warned of a coming wave of infections. Some places in Europe have mostly vaccinated populations and were in the midst of Delta epidemics as Omicron began to take over landscapes similar to the US situation.

Experts said it looks like Omicron is picking up the slack faster than Delta, as it became globally dominant earlier this year.

Current data from South Africa, which has recorded some of the first cases of Omicron detected, indicate that Omicron causes milder infections than other forms of coronavirus, possibly not because of a change in the virulence inherent in the virus, but because past infections and vaccinations keep people from developing serious illness. But experts warn that by causing more cases overall, a better spread of viruses can lead to a higher number of serious infections, even if the rate of serious illness is lower.

Some U.S. health systems are already inundated with Covid-19 cases from Delta and are facing staff shortages. Even a small increase in serious Covid-19 infections could threaten care in more places.

Omicron appears to get its spread advantage over Delta largely because it circulates better among people who have been vaccinated or who have had cases of Covid-19 in the past. It could also be stimulated by inherently more efficient transmission.

Early studies suggest that people who have had Covid-19 or who are fully vaccinated become largely susceptible to infection with Omicron, but most should remain protected from serious consequences. It appears that having been infected and then vaccinated, or having received a booster in addition to the primary series of Covid-19 vaccines, can restore much of the protection lost to Omicron.

