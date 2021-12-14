Britain’s ‘seize of power’ over Scottish subsidy decisions exposed in Commons





The SNP warned that the proposed new law risks ruling out the Scottish government from decisions to subsidize Scottish businesses, as Plaid Cymru describes it as a “seize of power”.

The subsidy control bill sets out new rules for subsidizing post-Brexit.

SNP Shadow Economy spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman said as lawmakers considered the bill: by the Secretary of State of the British Government.

Moving on to the amendment requiring the transferred government to share the new powers, she added: She added: We are not demanding that we go beyond the scope of the delegated capacity, we are only demanding that the delegated administration is equivalent to the ability to pay the simplified grant scheme. .

Aberdeen North MP warned that failing to designate a delegated administration as a stakeholder in the new regime could prevent it from challenging British government-supervised subsidies that adversely affect areas under its control.

She said: I do not think it is the intention of the Government to preclude the Government of Scotland, the Government of Wales or the Parliament of Northern Ireland from taking up this challenge. Potentially mistakenly excluded.

Blackman also warned that a new database of grantees may not lead to transparent record keeping.

She describes the planned database in which businesses receive subsidies as garbage, and adds to the question that it is the responsibility of businesses, not governments or local councils, to maintain certain records of cash grants.

Blackman said: There is no requirement to be transparent about those records. There is a requirement to keep it, but the record must be shared.

Plaid Cymrus Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts said: This bill is an attack on the willful ignorance of the UK’s national economy and the role of public institutions in developing it.

Liz Saville Roberts

She described it as not only delegation of authority, but another takeover of power that undermines the level-up project this government is known to be pursuing.

Assemblyman Dwyfor Meirionnydd said: This means an unconstructive contempt for the state’s rights and responsibilities that have devolved from this government.

She called for a more cooperative and informed subsidy system.

The government needs a UK-wide subsidy system to prevent harmful distortions of competition, the minister said after facing accusations of depriving a delegated government of power to subsidize business.

Business Minister Paul Scully told MP: The UK government has regularly engaged with the mandated administration in the design of UK subsidy control legislation and we will continue to listen carefully to their views.

It is important to reiterate that subsidy control legislation is a matter left to this Congress. This is because a framework across the UK is needed to prevent harmful distortions of competition and promote compliance with international obligations.

He added that the Secretary of State will act in the interest of the entire UK.

Scully also told MPsassurances about the transparency of the planned grant database: I take this issue really seriously and would like to confirm that our department is working on an improvement program to the grant database.

After Scully’s speech, the House of Representatives by a 292 to 31 majority voted 261 opposed the SNP amendment to exempt agricultural subsidies from the new provisions of the bill.

