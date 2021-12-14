Ronald Gathe Jr. Sworn In As US Baton Rouge Attorney | Courts





Veteran prosecutor Ronald Gathe Jr. was sworn in on Monday as the new United States attorney for the central district of Louisiana, based in Baton Rouge.

Gathe, who was officially appointed by President Joe Biden, was confirmed last week by the US Senate and sworn in by US District Judge Brian Jackson of Baton Rouge.

President Joe Biden officially appointed two US prosecutors in Louisiana on Friday for a four-year term.

“I really can’t wait to experience this part of this chapter of my life and look forward to serving the people of Louisiana,” Gathe said Monday.

The US Middle District Attorney acts primarily as Federal District Attorney for a region of nine parishes: East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Sainte-Hélène, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The office has 60 lawyers and support staff.

Gathe, a graduate of Xavier University and the Southern University Law Center, is the first black person appointed by a president for the post in the Middle District. The district was created in 1972.

Twice a day, we’ll send you the headlines of the day. Register today.

Jackson and Stan Lemelle are black men who served as US prosecutors in the Middle District without being appointed by a president.

A veteran prosecutor known for his pragmatic style is President Joe Bidens chosen to be the next US prosecutor in Baton Rouge, according to a …

Gathe succeeds Brandon Fremin, who had been appointed by the Trump administration until his resignation in late February, with the Biden administration planning to appoint a replacement. Ellison Travis served as interim.

Since January, Gathe has served as the trial chief for the 18th judicial district attorneys office in the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupée.

From 2001 to 2021, Gathe was Deputy Prosecutor at the 19th Prosecutor’s Office of the Judicial District of Baton Rouge, where he served as Section Chief from 2009 to 2021.

Since 2001 Gathe also worked as a private lawyer in his own law firm, the law firms of Ronald C. Gathe Jr. & Associates in Zachary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/courts/article_7234955c-5c3b-11ec-ad94-f309454c69cc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos