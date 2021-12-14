Amazon to launch Instacart-like service in US next year, report says





Amazon is reportedly keen to take its role in the grocery industry to new heights in 2022. The retail giant plans to launch a new grocery delivery service in the United States next year and expand its current service in Europe, according to a report released Monday by The Information.

While Amazon has been involved in grocery delivery for years – offering deliveries through Whole Foods or from Amazon warehouses – this new service would allow deliveries from third-party retailers, supermarkets and vendors.

Amazon started offering this new Instacart-like service in the UK last year, according to The Information. Amazon Prime subscribers can order same-day deliveries of groceries to two popular UK supermarkets, Morrisons and Co-op, using the Amazon app. and website. Amazon reportedly intends to expand this model across Europe and the United States next year.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokesperson Jessica Canfield told The Information that “partnerships with other grocers allow more customers to buy online and allow us to deliver to Amazon Prime members more choice, value and convenience ”.

In 2014, Amazon launched a third-party delivery service in select cities, allowing customers to place orders at local stores using the Amazon Prime Now app. Amazon shut down the standalone Prime Now app earlier this year, saying instead it would move the delivery option into its main app.

With this new service, Amazon may be looking to capitalize on the grocery delivery boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is one of the many expanding companies in this area. Instacart and Uber have taken steps to expand their services with fast same-day delivery options. DoorDash last week announced a new “super-fast” grocery delivery service in New York City, and Walmart even began testing an adrones delivery service in Arkansas last month to deliver groceries by plane.

