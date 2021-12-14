The UK travel ban is alive with restrictions lifted for 11 countries, but Ryanair, Jet2 and easyJet have been hit hard by the rise of Omicron Covid.





Ministers consider suspending hotel quarantine ahead of Christmas

According to the report, after Health Minister Sajid Javid admitted he had “minimized” the justification, ministers are considering abandoning hotel quarantines for fully vaccinated travelers.

The redlist was revived last month due to concerns about a variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

People arriving in the UK from 11 African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia, will have to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travelers.

However, the Daily Telegraph reported that the Cabinet’s Covid-19 Operations (Covid-O) Committee will discuss dropping the policy for fully vaccinated arrivals before Christmas.

It can be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) at the earliest.

Other rules introduced by Omicron include requiring fully vaccinated travelers entering the UK to undergo a pre-departure screening and self-quarantine upon arrival until a PCR test results negative.

In the House of Representatives on Monday, former Labor Secretary Ben Bradshaw called for the repeal of “very harsh, expensive and complicated” travel rules.

Regarding this, Mr Javid said: “I think (Bradshaw) makes a very good point given that we already know that the Omicron strain is quickly becoming the dominant strain in our capital and is spreading rapidly across the country. These rules are minimal.

“This is something we have already raised with our transport colleagues and we hope we can act quickly.”

Travel industry leaders have urged governments not to maintain stricter testing and quarantine rules more than necessary.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency, said: “With Omicron becoming widespread in the UK, the inbound red list should now be pointless and stateless. It also means the hotel quarantine is over.

“No government will want to force entrants to quarantine in hotels during Christmas, so ministers will have to give up.

“If they do not lift restrictions, especially testing, completely, support measures to help protect jobs in the travel sector are urgently needed, and the Treasury has been surprisingly silent about it.

“Ministers have to take individual measures, not holistic measures. There should be no restrictions on those who are sufficiently dependent. They just have to act as incentives to get people to recharge.”

