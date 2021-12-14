Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, in charge of the US hockey team, notes “questions” about Olympic participation





Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was named general manager of the 2022 United States Olympics men’s hockey team on Tuesday amid growing fears that NHL players could compete in the Games. Beijing.

Guerin acknowledged challenges that could prevent NHL players from competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics, a right they insisted they have in their 2020 collective bargaining with owners.

“It’s been a crazy year. There are still a lot of questions unanswered. But our goal right now is to form the best team possible and compete for a gold medal,” said Guerin. “And with the deep pool of players that we have in the United States, we think it’s capable.”

Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said the organization has received an updated playbook from the Beijing Olympic Committee that details the latest COVID-19 protocols and quarantine rules if an athlete tests positive during its participation in the Winter Games. Kelleher said discussions are underway with the NHL and the NHL Players Association, as well as the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“We certainly hope that all the systems will be ready when it is time to go to Beijing, but there is a lot of work to be done, a lot of moving parts,” Kelleher said.

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury has been named deputy general manager. He and Guerin were teammates on the 2002 and 2006 US Olympic teams. John Vanbiesbrouck, deputy executive director of hockey operations at USA Hockey, will work with them as a player. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will be behind the bench in Beijing if the NHL is involved.

The NHLPA is concerned about a number of coronavirus issues with the Olympics. Any player with a confirmed positive test must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart or the quarantine period can last from three to five weeks. Where this would happen and whether a player can leave China rather than quarantine there are some of the issues the NHLPA is awaiting clarification on.

NHL players who contract COVID-19 during the Olympics will not be paid for games and practices they miss after the league’s Olympic break. The International Ice Hockey Federation has a $ 5 million fund to help financially affected players.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner is the only player to publicly withdraw from the Olympics, saying he would not join the Sweden squad due to mental and medical issues.

Guerin said it was possible for American players to do the same, but Drury noted that “to date there has not been much discussion about” withdrawing players from the United States team.

“Our job is to make them comfortable to go,” Guerin said. “The last thing we want to do is put someone in danger.”

USA Hockey’s Plan B would be a combination of American Hockey League players, NCAA players and US-born players competing in European leagues.

Guerin said 55 NHL players are being considered for spots on the United States team. Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel could be one of them.

Eichel underwent artificial disc replacement surgery last month. His recovery time could see him play in the Olympics, where he would be the team’s No.2 center behind Auston Matthews.

“I have been in contact with Jack’s agent, but I have to keep the details of those conversations between him and me,” said Guerin, who would not rule out Eichel playing for the United States team in Beijing.

Guerin’s journey to Team USA has been fraught with controversy. He was first recruited by Stan Bowman, who resigned as general manager hours after “stepping down” as general manager and president of hockey operations for the Chicago Blackhawks in late October. The ruling follows an investigation into how the Blackhawks handled sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during their 2010 Stanley Cup run.

“There have certainly been some unfortunate situations along the way,” Guerin said. “Stan and I kept in touch. Stan is a friend. He was doing a hell of a job, and I was proud to be a part of his team. Unfortunately, things turned out the way they did, and here we are today. ‘hui.

“We have a job to do. We must stand firm on this. We need to focus only on hockey right now.

Guerin has also been embroiled in controversy arising from his days as an assistant general manager with the Penguins. Former AHL assistant coach Jarrod Skalde filed a lawsuit against the Penguins in November 2020 alleging that former Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins coach John “Clark” Donatelli sexually assaulted his wife Erin Skalde in 2018. Skalde further alleged that Guerin, who oversaw the AHL branch, told him to remain silent about the situation when made aware of it.

In November 2021, a law firm representing Erin Skalde announced plans to press charges against several people involved, including Guerin. But Jarrod and Erin Skalde reached a resolution with the Penguins and announced that the legal matter “has come to a satisfactory conclusion to all parties concerned.”

This situation has led to a noticeable gap between Bowman’s resignation and Guerin’s formal appointment as General Manager of Team USA. SafeSport, a nonprofit committed to ending abuse in sport, has not completed its investigation into Guerin’s actions.

“There have been ups and downs, but today is a very happy day. This is the chance of a lifetime, ”Guerin said.

