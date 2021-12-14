Tories set to turn on PM





Meanwhile, the NHS is busy fulfilling its promise of a booster jab as it is overwhelmed by the millions of people receiving calls for vaccinations.

After the British Prime Minister warned of a “tsunami” in Omicron, the NHS website had more than 4.4 million visits, and the walk-in center had queues of up to five hours.

Chief Correspondent Robert Mendick summarizes a day of frustration, confusion and chaos. And read the opinion of a vaccine volunteer tired of the “no-show.”

The UK Health Commissioner came out estimating that while only 4,713 daily cases of Omicron have been confirmed, the number has reached around 200,000 in the UK. Health editor Laura Donnelly explains the data.

In other developments:

Students moved to remote classes ‘to save Christmas’.

Schools started transitioning to distance learning in the last week of the school year. Despite Downing Street saying that children should remain in their classrooms unless it is a “public health emergency.” Principals are cataloging key working children next month and updating their distance learning plans in case they are instructed not to reopen after the Christmas break. The union has warned that the omicron mutation is causing “chaos” in schools and has urged students to stagger their return next semester. The prospect of more closings is upsetting many parents and children. In this feature, Kathryn Flett asks: Haven’t these kids already had enough of their most important education?

Is it really time to say goodbye to Christmas forever?

Many families are having a “we have to talk about Christmas” moment. All the expectations we’ve learned from the cradle is that this is a time for families to get together. But can you justify gathering multiple generations during the Omicron variant? As another difficult festive season approaches, Peter Stanford gets ideas he can’t even imagine.

daily dose of mat

Check out Matt’s latest cartoon who found a joke on the Covid booster jab rollout.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Missile threat | Russia has escalated tensions with the West over Ukraine, warning that it is willing to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles within European range. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Lyabov said if NATO rejects its promise to never use nuclear weapons, it will turn to missiles with a range of 3,000 miles.

Worldwide: Factory ’24/7′ despite twisters

A candle factory in Kentucky, where a tornado killed at least eight people, remained open overnight to meet Christmas demand despite warnings that a deadly swarm of twisters was affecting the area. US correspondent Jamie Johnson reported in the media allegations that workers were working all night “24 hours a day, seven days a week” to meet Christmas demand when the building was hit.

