The United States and China are taking steps to reduce financial ties. This causes problems for Chinese ADRs.

Didi Global, the ridesharing company, is considering exiting the New York Stock Exchange.

China and the United States have taken steps towards decoupling as regulators in both countries this month implemented plans to remove some Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, with the latest warning saying the backdrop of Investments are changing, especially for self-directed retail investors. and Exchange completed rules paving the way for delisting Chinese companies that do not comply with U.S. audit disclosures over a three-year transition period this month. In the same week, paging giant Didi Global (ticker: DIDI) announced that it plans to pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and seek a new home in Hong Kong months after its very US public offering. expected was marred by Beijing’s cybersecurity investigation. China is strengthening data control. Both developments pointed out that the United States and China may have one area they are aligned with: Heightened scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the United States.

Barrons has been writing for months about the risks to investors as China grapples with an economic downturn and policymakers tighten control over the private sector, especially data-driven companies, and as the intensification competition between the United States and China pushes the two countries to become less interdependent. This relationship is one reason why some investors view an allocation to China as a necessary form of portfolio diversification and the steep decline in Chinese equities this year has attracted bargain hunters. But the push towards write-offs means retail investors who have relied on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks should start considering other ways to invest in China.

As Barrons warned in July, the nearly 250 Chinese companies that Congress said were listed in the United States this summer are at the epicenter of shifting geopolitical priorities.

Regulators in both countries are carefully examining the variable interest business structure, or VIE, that many Chinese companies used to register in the United States and bypass Chinese restrictions on foreign ownership. The structure, which gives investors a stake in a shell company with a contractual relationship with the operating company, has long been a source of controversy. In recent times, the United States and China reassessing their relationship has come under increased scrutiny. While institutional investors can convert ADRs to Hong Kong quotes relatively easily, it is more difficult for retail investors. Some brokerage houses like Vanguard, Robinhood, and E-Trade do not offer users the option to trade directly on foreign exchanges. However, a spokesperson for Vanguard said the company would explore options to help clients liquidate positions in the event of a delisting scenario. The SEC rule requires a lot of notice, with analysts not expecting forced exits until 2024. And while Congress seeks to narrow the compliance window, regulators could still find a compromise. But the threat is real enough that many Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), JD.com (JD) and NetEase (NTES), have already secured secondary listings in Hong Kong, and institutional investors, including active fund managers have converted their holdings. Even the MSCI recently traded the U.S. certificates of deposit of JD.com and NetEase for listings in Hong Kong, a trend that is expected to continue, which will ultimately impact liquidity.

Didi’s situation has obviously made it clear the point where stocks are going to move. If you’re an individual and can’t take Hong Kong stocks, you end up in a liquidation situation, says Leon Eidelman, manager of JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity, which mainly owns Hong Kong stocks and AA-listed a lot of money is still at stake: the Goldman Sachs group estimates that institutional investors own around $ 700 billion in Chinese stocks on various exchanges. And of that amount, $ 250 billion is in Chinese ADR. KraneShares chief investment officer Brendan Ahern said the company has yet to convert ADRs that have Hong Kong listings in its funds, such as internet exchange-traded fund KraneShares CSI China (KWEB), in part because the underlying index has not yet made the change. He says he has his finger on the trigger for the conversion as the move to Hong Kong is likely. Retail investors still holding Chinese ADRs may want to assess their options. It’s unclear exactly how this radiation might play out, although Didi will offer a guide. Chinese companies could go private and buy out existing shareholders, opt for a dual listing and possibly withdraw from the United States. s Asia-Pacific strategist, said in an email.

Larger companies that don’t yet have a secondary listing in Hong Kong, like Pinduoduo (PDD), are likely to find a new home, especially as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange eases listing standards. Less clear is the fate of small businesses, much of the ADR universe, albeit a fraction of the market value. Muddy Waters short seller Carson Block believes Beijing could make it easier to acquire small businesses because Hong Kong may not have the cash to absorb all the companies.

Uncertainty is reflected in performance. While the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is down 19% this year, the Invesco Golden Dragon China (PGJ) ETF which owns stocks listed in the United States has doubled that decline.

All that red is attracting bargain hunters, especially as China begins to ease monetary policy as its economy slows and the rest of the world begins to raise rates. But some managers are bypassing hard-hit companies like Alibaba amid concerns about the longer-term implications of China’s regulatory review, especially on its cloud business, and the likelihood that the stock will come under additional pressure as it is. often used as a proxy for China.

Instead, fund managers favor beneficiaries of Beijing’s policy changes, such as manufacturers of semiconductors, computer hardware, electric vehicles and batteries. Although more expensive, TS Lombard economist Rory Green expects these companies to turn into valuations as Beijing tries to green and digitize its economy. For retail investors, finding funds that can more easily navigate write-off logistics may be an easier way to capitalize on opportunities.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at [email protected]

