Covid: UK records 5th highest total daily cases since epidemic began





An additional 59,610 coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK on Tuesday, according to government statistics, making it the worst day of infection since January 9.

It is also the fifth highest daily case since the pandemic began early last year, according to a BBC analysis.

The same data showed that an additional 150 British people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Less than an hour after the latest statistics were released by the UK Health Security Agency, Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to limit socializing to three homes before and after Christmas to prevent the spread of the Omicron strain.

The country’s prime minister has also announced a return to physical distancing in public places like shops and bars.

Mr Sturgeon added that he was not asking anyone to cancel Christmas at Holyrood on Tuesday. Up to three.

When asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson was considering doing the same for the British people, an official spokesperson for the prime minister did not tell people to limit social interactions.

Instead, he said: People who are going to meet loved ones or otherwise spend time indoors with people, especially those who may be more vulnerable to it, get screened in advance, get tested, use ventilation, good hand respiratory hygiene, hand washing, This is my advice to the public at this point.

A spokeswoman said in the same session with reporters that Johnson would thank those in line to receive the booster jab.

He cited the recent decision to cut post-jab 15-minute wait times as evidence of how the government wants to go further and faster in booster campaigns and how ministers will continue to try to do so.

This will allow a lot more people to visit the vaccination site and will be very helpful in the field, the spokesperson said. It has been performed according to clinical advice and safety continues to be our top priority.

As of this afternoon, more than 24 million boosters and tertiary doses have increased to 513,722 daily doses across the UK, the government said.

Meanwhile, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 51.2 million and the second dose is 46.8 million.

The prime minister has consistently argued that vaccination is the best chance to defeat all strains of the coronavirus in general, especially the Omicron variant, especially on the days leading up to Christmas and New Years.

“The wave of omicrons is coming,” Johnson said in a TV address on Sunday.

But the good news is that our scientists are confident that the third dose, the booster, can raise the level of protection for all of us again.

On Tuesday, his cabinet held its first virtual meeting in several months, during which time Britain’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, issued a stern warning that he expects hospitalizations to rise significantly due to increased cases of omicrons.

However, for now, those numbers remain low due to delays between infections, serious illness, hospitalization and, in some cases, death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-numbers-uk-daily-record-omicron-b1975973.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos