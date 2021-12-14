US says less than 12 Americans want to leave Afghanistan





Almost four months after the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan from the Western-backed government, the State Department said on Monday it knew less than a dozen U.S. citizens who wanted to leave the torn country. the war.

In a statement, the department said it had “directly helped” 479 Americans and 450 green card holders – as well as their immediate families – to leave Afghanistan and settle in the United States since the evacuation officially ended. military chaos in the United States on August 31. .

Officials said Americans wishing to leave Afghanistan “are ready to go and have the necessary travel documents.”

The State Department also said it was able to relocate more than 2,200 Afghan allies – many of whom are holders or applicants of special immigrant visas (SIVs).

The State Department statement did not specify how many Afghan allies who wish to leave remain in the country.

Since the end of August, the United States has received more than 74,000 Afghans, with another 3,000 being processed for entry into various locations overseas. The State Department said it has funding to support the resettlement of 95,000 people until the end of September 2022.

The State Department insists that Afghan refugees undergo “rigorous, multi-layered screening” before resettling in the United States. AFP via Getty Images Images

People transferred from Afghanistan undergo a rigorous and multi-layered screening and screening process before arriving in the United States and undergo additional screening at their point of entry, led by the Department of Homeland Security, ”insisted the Department. “They are required to receive essential vaccines. “

According to the statement, “over 40 percent” (approximately 30,000) of Afghans who have arrived in the United States are eligible for SIVs because they or a member of their immediate family have worked with or on behalf of the United States government. or its NATO partners in Afghanistan. While some newcomers had their applications in the works, others never bothered to complete the required paperwork, according to the State Department.

President Joe Biden has not publicly mentioned any updates on Americans stranded in Afghanistan.Getty Images The State Department reported that 479 Americans and 450 green card holders have left Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal on the 31st Aug 2021.CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Biden administration received a bipartisan reaction for its execution of the withdrawal, which included a terrorist attack by ISIS that killed 13 US servicemen and nearly 200 Afghans at Kabul International Airport. When the last US military flight left Afghanistan on August 30, General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, admitted: The ground was in the “low hundreds”.

In the absence of government assistance, private citizens launched their own evacuation efforts. Many veterans and volunteer organizations took matters into their own hands in the months that followed and succeeded in extracting thousands of people from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden has not announced a deadline to assess remaining Americans or allies in Afghanistan. Bloomberg via Getty Images About 90,000 Afghans will be resettled by the end of 2022, according to the State Department. Samuel Ruiz / US Marine Corps via AP US cargo plane takes off outside Kabul, Afghanistan, August 27, 2021. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Biden administration has repeatedly insisted that there is no deadline to evacuate the remaining U.S. citizens and Afghan allies.

Meanwhile, many Republicans have criticized the administration vetting process, saying most Afghans allowed into the United States have not been properly vetted for links to terrorist groups.

President Biden defended his order to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, telling CBS News Sunday Morning last weekend: “We are spending $ 300 million a week in Afghanistan, over 20 years. Now everyone is saying, ‘You could have gone out without anyone getting hurt.’ No one has found a way to tell me how this is going.

