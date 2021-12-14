Inflation Watch: US Producer Prices Soar To New High | Business and Economy News





Over the past twelve months, producer prices rose 9.6% in November, the biggest increase since 2010.

Inflation in the United States continues to accelerate at a breakneck pace, with wholesale prices in November recording their biggest annual jump on record, government data showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index, which measures the prices that businesses receive for their final goods and services, rose 0.8% in November from the previous month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PPI rose 0.7% in November from October, the biggest monthly jump since July. Over the past 12 months, the core PPI rose 6.9%, the largest increase since August 2014.

Once again, the prices of goods pushed the price higher, but the data indicates that a shift in spending from goods to services may be underway.

Prices for final demand goods rose 1.2% in November slightly slower than a 1.3% increase in October, while prices for final demand services jumped 0.7% on last month after rising 0.2% in October.

Businesses have seen their costs skyrocket this year, due to supply chain bottlenecks and shortages of raw materials and workers. At least part of these costs are passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month.

Tuesday’s data will add to the growing mass of inflation numbers the U.S. Federal Reserve will ponder as it kicks off its last two-day policy-making meeting of the year on Tuesday.

For most of this year, the Fed has prioritized getting Americans back to work over controlling inflation, believing price pressures are a consequence of pandemic disruptions and will eventually end. tone down next year.

While the Fed remains of the view that inflation will begin to decline midway through 2022, American workers are currently taking the lead in a labor market flooded with near-record numbers of job offers. ‘use.

Fed chief Jerome Powell recently signaled that the Fed is shifting its focus from supporting the labor market to containing price pressures.

Powell told U.S. lawmakers earlier this month that the Fed may speed up its unwinding of bond purchases that have helped keep long-term borrowing costs low. A faster cut could set the stage for an interest rate hike that dampens inflation sooner than expected.

