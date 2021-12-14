Amazon Starts Budget PCR Test at 34.99 for UK Travelers with 24-Hour Results





Amazon has started budget day 2 PCR testing for travelers arriving in the UK to compete with more expensive options.

The online retail giant is selling tests that meet UK arrival entry Covid test requirements, along with a ‘collection kit’ at home for PCR testing.

Current Scottish travel regulations require that everyone over the age of 11 undergo a two-day PCR test upon arrival in Scotland. People over the age of 18 must self-isolate until test results are available.

Amazon is now selling the PCR test at home for 34.99, which is not suitable for UK arrival tests, but Amazon says it meets the pre-departure testing requirements for “many countries” when traveling from the UK.

Vaccinated travelers arriving in Scotland from non-Red List countries require two days of PCR (Image: Getty Images) Read more Read more

Both test kits are processed in Amazon’s labs and results are communicated within 24 hours via the Amazon website AmazonDx.co.uk.

The International Arrival Test is available in three different formats. The exam fee for Day 2 is 34.99, Day 2 exam is 63.98, and Day 3 exam (Days 2, 5 and 8) is 95.97.

Unvaccinated travelers from non-Red List countries should have PCR done on the 2nd and 8th days of arrival.

Amazon said in a statement that it has spent billions of dollars on ensuring the health and safety of its employees and customers.

Their Manchester lab is said to have processed 1.4 million tests from tens of thousands of frontline workers.

Amazon begins selling Day 2 PCR for travelers arriving in the UK (Image: Amazon UK)

Amazon testing follows the launch of a home PCR kit for US customers earlier this year.

Antoine Dreyfus, head of Amazon, said, “Broad access to reliable and affordable COVID-19 testing remains an important tool in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“Amazon test collection kits provide our customers with the convenience they expect from Amazon.co.uk by providing access to highly accurate COVID-19 tests at an affordable price.”

Travelers can find a full list of government approved testing providers here.

