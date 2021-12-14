Xbox Series X Stock – Live: Todays UK Restocks From Argos, Game, Smyths & More





Will be restocked before Christmas

Update: Xbox Series X is now sold out at Very and Game. Read on for more details.

The Xbox Series X was released in November last year and despite the huge success it has been, it’s still nearly impossible to find stock of Microsoft’s next-gen console anywhere in the UK. Whether online or in store, the new Xbox seems nowhere to be found.

With production slowing down due to continued semiconductor shortages and complex global supply chains, shoppers in the UK wondered where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller and less powerful Xbox Series S is much easier to find in stock, while the high-end Xbox Series Xi is in greater demand and sells out in minutes after they go on sale. Knowing when and where new consoles will be restocked next is important to buy before all consoles are sold out.

That’s why we started our Xbox stock alert live blog, and if you’re wondering where to buy the Xbox Series Xin UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re always ready to help. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on upcoming restocking dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events as soon as the latest real-time restocking updates become available.

Check stock at UK Xbox Series X retailers below.

Then it’s all of us for another day. It was exciting as UK retailers rush to put as many consoles as possible on the shelves before Christmas.

We’ve seen restocking at Very, Game, and Costco as even more buyers report the availability of Smyths Toys’ in-store Xbox Series X consoles.

If you’re still empty-handed, don’t worry, you can start searching again tomorrow morning when the Xbox surge continues in mid-December.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 16:41

The 1639498756 Power On, six-part Xbox documentary series is now FREE on YouTube.

Wondering how we got here, like the beast, finding a handful of Xbox Series X consoles in the dirt?

Well, Power On: The Story of Xbox is a six-part YouTube documentary that tells the story of the Xbox concept, the 20-year history of the hardware, and how to dodge the ax repeatedly by careful Microsoft executives. A captivating, well-crafted, free-to-watch series that showcases the course of a daring new corporate division created at a time when the early Sony PlayStation exploded in popularity, and industry giants Nintendo and Sega still held top positions.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 16:19

1639494646 I can play Xbox games on my laptop.

While we wait for the Xbox Series X to be back in stock, we can unwind. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now choose their Xbox games on PC using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.

You don’t need a gaming PC, all you need is a fast internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft servers to your laptop or phone via your internet browser or Xbox app. How do cloud games work? Well, it’s basically like making a Zoom call with a game you control. It really feels a bit magical.

Cloud gaming requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (32.99, Argos.co.uk) membership, which unlocks on-demand access to over 100 games. Thankfully, it’s much easier to find a decent laptop than the Xbox Series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops of 2021.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 15:10

1639490746 Xbox Series X Hard Drives 25 Off Amazon.

(Amazon)

While we wait for more Xbox Series X stock to materialize, we might consider increasing the available storage space on future consoles.

The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card (194.99. Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of an Xbox Series X you don’t own yet. There’s an 11% discount, so if you can’t sleep at night because there aren’t enough seats, now is a good time.

With download sizes skyrocketing and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (59.99, Very.co.uk) use internal hard drives of up to 100 GB, it won’t be long before expansion drives become essential accessories.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 14:05

1639487866 Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter for more deals.

Want more shopping information? Sign up for the IndyBest newsletter today to get information on the best deals and must-have products for a few weeks, selected by the crack team of IndyBest experts.

A handy digest in your inbox every Friday morning contains verified reviews from field experts to help you make the most informed choices with your hard-earned cash.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 13:17

1639486281Xbox Series X is in stock at Costco.

Costco can bundle the Xbox Series X for $659.89. Expensive but not too expensive and the included items are worth the extra dough.

ConsoleAdditional ControllersTwin Charging DockGame Pass UltimateFar Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, Riders Republic (3 great games)

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 12:51

1639485046Read the review for the new Nintendo Switch OLED

(Nintendo Switch)

If handheld gaming is more important to you, check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. For the first time, the console features an OLED display, which is larger than ever, with more intense colors and deeper blacks. It also has a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage space of its predecessor.

Here’s what our reviewers said about the 309.99 console: The larger display is fantastic and playing in handheld mode is an absolute pleasure. The kickstand feels very sturdy and you never want to see the little toggle on the back of the original switch again. This is the absolute best version of the console.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 12:30

1639483330Xbox Series X is in the game.

The game is selling a premium Elite Wireless 2 controller (typically 150) and an Xbox Series X with a copy of FIFA 22 for 674.97.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 12:02

The 1639480346Xbox Series X is still very much in stock.

The console-only option is now sold out. You will now have to buy a console with an additional controller or buy it with Halo Infinite. Both are good choices.

Steve Hogarty14 December 2021 11:12

1639478803Xbox series X in stock at Very.

Berry is selling the Xbox Series X for $449.99, with an expected delivery date of December 31st. This probably won’t arrive on time for Christmas, but we’re getting closer to the crucial day now that, in our expert opinion, this is the best way to grab an Xbox Series X in 2021.

Steve Hogarty14 Dec 2021 10:46

IndyBest product reviews are reliable, unbiased independent advice. In some cases, clicking on links and purchasing products generates revenue, but we absolutely do not allow this to bias our coverage. Reviews are written with expert opinion and real-world testing.

