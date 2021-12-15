United States urges citizens to refrain from travel to Italy





Even as the holiday season draws closer and more people are considering travel outside of their country, the US State Department has advised all Americans to refrain from all non-essential travel. in Italy.

As per the latest update to the list of countries to which US nationals are discouraged from traveling, the US State Department has issued a level four advisory: do not travel to Italy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 4 travel health advisory for Italy due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country, according to the advisory issued by the United States Health Agency.

Such an opinion, which is the highest advisory level, was issued for Italy yesterday, December 13, as the latter identified an increase in COVID-19 infection rates, reports SchegenVisaInfo.com.

Based on data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), Italy has reported 116,435 new cases of infection in the past seven days. In addition, during the same period, Italy reported 636 new deaths.

Therefore, to reduce the risk of becoming infected with the virus, all US nationals, especially those who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, should avoid traveling to Italy, at least for now.

It is strongly recommended that those who need to take an essential trip to Italy to be fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to avoid any health consequences. abroad.

There are restrictions affecting the entry of US citizens into Italy. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you’re fully vaccinated with an FDA-cleared vaccine, the advice points out.

With the exception of Italy, the level four advisory: Do not travel also applies to several other European countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, France and Portugal, among others.

The United States is currently on the Italian D List, which means Americans are required to follow several entry rules in order to be allowed entry into the country.

All US nationals arriving in Italy must complete a passenger locator form prior to arrival. Additionally, they are required to undergo a COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entry, as well as to present a valid vaccination or recovery certificate.

