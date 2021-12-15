UK employment rises despite end of vacation





Employment in the UK increased in October despite the government’s coronavirus unpaid leave scheme ended, official data confirming the strength of the labor market before the advent of the Omicron strain shows that employment in the UK increased in October.

Statistics Korea announced that the employment rate for the three months to October was 75.5%, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter. .

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, in line with analysts’ expectations. Payroll employment continued to grow in November, more timely administrative data show. ONS said people may have been laid off when the layoff plan ended, but so far layoffs have remained below pre-epidemic levels.

“There’s little doubt that the labor market is getting tighter,” said Kitty Usher, chief economist at the Board of Directors. with a longer illness.

The data showed that vacancies reached an all-time high of more than 1.2 million in the three months to November, but there were also first hints that the surge in employment would start to loosen. Since February, vacancies have decreased.

Wage growth was also robust. ONS’s headline measure of average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, showed an annual salary increase of 4.3% for the three months through October and a 4.9% gross salary increase. ONS said the pandemic-related distortions in its data did not deviate significantly from the figures, but could still affect certain sectors.

Evidence that the labor market has withstood the end of wage subsidies was previously seen by Bank of England policymakers as the final piece of the puzzle. It was put on track before taking the first steps to bolster policy.

However, most analysts now believe that policymakers will leave interest rates unchanged at a meeting later this week and delay until the new year to evaluate how severe the spread of omicrons and the introduction of new regulations could be on economic activity. .

Surren Tiru, ​​head of economics at the British Chamber of Commerce, said labor market trends “do not impede interest rate hikes”. Recovery, hospitality and retail sector employment pressures.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said employment prospects remain strong and that the government will “respond proportionately” to the changing course of the virus.

However, Matthew Percival, director of employment for CBI’s employers’ organization, said that continuing difficulties in hiring with the advent of Omicron means businesses are facing a “challenging winter” and new businesses will need additional support in sectors hardest hit. said you can Coronavirus restrictions.

As Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, “Data [monetary policy committee] “If Oh Micron hadn’t appeared, we would raise the bank rate at this week’s meeting,” he said. But he added that this strain could affect consumer service employment as businesses adapt “the idea that strain will come and go and hit demand intermittently over the next few years.”

