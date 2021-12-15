Omicron now accounts for nearly 3% of Covid cases in US, CDC says





People receive the COVID-19 test at a COVID-19 test site on the street in Manhattan on December 8, 2021 in New York City.

Liao Pan | China Information Service | Getty Images

The omicron Covid-19 variant first detected in southern Africa about a month ago now accounts for about 3% of sequenced cases in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the delta variant still dominates the United States with around 97% of all Covid cases analyzed, omicron is rapidly gaining ground. The new variant accounted for about 2.9% of all cases sequenced last week, up from 0.4% the week before, according to the CDC.

More than two dozen states have reported cases of omicron so far. California was the first to confirm a case of omicron in the United States on December 1 in a resident who landed in San Francisco from South Africa. But the CDC said Friday it confirmed an earlier case of omicron in a patient who developed symptoms on November 15. It is not known when the variant first arrived in the United States.

The CDC said on Friday that a vaccinated person had been hospitalized with omicron, but no deaths were reported among the 43 patients who were followed. The most common symptoms so far are cough, fatigue, stuffiness and runny nose.

Of these patients, 58% were aged 18 to 39 years and 79% were fully vaccinated at least 14 days before symptom onset or were positive.

The CDC reported that 33% of 43 patients had traveled overseas in the 14 days before symptoms developed or tested positive, indicating community spread is underway in the United States.

Scientists and public health experts have said that omicron is highly contagious, although little is known whether the variant causes milder or more severe disease than delta. The UK issued a level 4 Covid alert on Sunday, a notch below the highest warning level. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed the first death of omicron in the UK on Monday, warning that Britain is facing a “tidal wave” of omicron infections.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that omicron is spreading at a “phenomenal rate”, with cases doubling every few days. Last week, Javid warned the UK was facing more than one million omicron cases by the end of the year.

CDC director Rochelle Walenksy said on Friday that the United States does not face the same urgent schedule as the United Kingdom on omicron. “I don’t expect this to be on the same time horizon as the UK and we are continuing to monitor cases and will be looking at this carefully,” she said in an update to the White House on Covid Friday.

However, Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, believes omicron will likely overtake delta in the United States soon.

“It’s only a matter of time before omicron becomes the dominant variant here, and I think it could happen quite quickly,” Osterholm told CNBC on Thursday.

The United States reports nearly 120,000 new cases per day, based on a seven-day average of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stable over the past week but up 25% from before Thanksgiving.

About 66,500 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data through Monday, up 22% in the past two weeks. Although rising, this figure remains below the peak of the delta wave when more than 100,000 patients were hospitalized with the virus in early September.

