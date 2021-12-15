Nearly 100 Conservative MPs have revolted against British Johnson over new Covid-19 restrictions.





Nearly 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against the new coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, taking a toll on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authority and questioning his leadership.

After a day of frenziedly unsuccessful lobbying, Johnson provoked the largest revolt against his government ever from his party over what he said was necessary to contain the spread of the new strain of Omicron.

New rules, which include ordering people to wear masks in public and use COVID-19 passes in some places, have been passed thanks to leading opposition Labor Party.

But the uprising is putting pressure on Johnson, who has already been accused of scandals such as a party reported at his Downing Street office last year when Britain was under COVID-19 lockdown and expensive renovations were made to his apartment.

Rebelling lawmakers said the vote was a warning that the way government is run must be changed. Otherwise, you will face leadership challenges.

About 99 Conservatives have opposed plans to pass COVID-19, with a far greater number of rebels than expected. The original official number was 98, but it was later revised upwards.

Among those who voted against the government was Louie French, a Conservative MP who had only barely been elected to the House of Representatives earlier this month, media reports reported that Theresa May was one of 17 abstained from the government.

Many Conservatives say some of the new measures are harsh, and some question the introduction of immunization certificates or evidence of negative COVID-19 tests to enter some places, such as nightclubs.

Others used the vote as an opportunity to express their anger against Johnson, believing the party’s success was wasted by mistakes and mistakes made by the man who helped the Conservatives win the 2019 election.

But despite voices of dissatisfaction, Conservative insiders say they don’t have enough evidence for Johnson right now, although they hope the vote will be a wake-up call for the prime minister to reset his agenda.

Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told Sky News he was now in danger. And he came to realize that if he didn’t, he would be in much greater danger… I still support him. But he had to change.

huge spike

The UK reported 59,610 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest number since early January and the fifth highest since the pandemic began in March last year.

More than 5,300 cases of omicrons have been recorded, and 10 people have been hospitalized. One person died after being infected with the strain that would become the dominant strain in the capital, London.

Before the vote, the government launched a campaign to contain lawmakers, and Johnson warned ministers that the number of Omicron cases destined for the UK is surging and action is needed to protect people.

Ministers tried to convince conservative rebels, noting that people who had not been vaccinated twice could present evidence of negative lateral flow tests to gain access to indoor venues of more than 500 people.

Health Minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers that while he firmly believes in individual freedom, the responsible decision is to move from the UK to a plan B.

But their claims were not heard. 99 Conservatives voted against the affirmative vote and 40 opposed the expansion of the mask wearing requirement.

Former Conservative party secretary David Jones told Reuters he was confident the prime minister would understand the power he felt within the party over the restrictions of freedom. He himself is a libertarian and I have no doubt that he will hear his party’s message.

