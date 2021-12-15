11 countries removed from UK redlist





Pre-departure inspection and PCR inspection measures on day 2 or earlier will remain in place and all travel measures reviewed for the new year

As the Minister of Health announced earlier today, Ministers are reviewing the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) latest risk assessment and then starting tomorrow (15 December) at 4am to remove all 11 other countries from the UK’s red list. agreed to

Returning passengers from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will no longer be required to stay in a managed quarantine hotel upon arrival in the UK from this date.

As Omicron cases increase in the UK and countries around the world, travel redlists are less effective at slowing the invasion of foreign strains, and these interim measures are no longer proportionate. The red list is aimed at delaying the spread of Omicron to the UK to give the government time to learn more about this strain and prepare for potential impacts.

All vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK must continue to undergo pre-departure screening (PCR or side flow) 2 days prior to departure for the UK, undergo PCR testing on or before the 2nd day and self-quarantine until negative . result. Passengers who have not been vaccinated are also required to undergo pre-departure screening, PCR testing on the 2nd and 8th, and self-quarantine for 10 days. The release of the test remains an option to shorten the period of self-quarantine.

These testing measures are important to prevent further cases of Omicron from entering the UK, to prevent the spread of infection to others when a traveler is infected, and to help governments monitor risks posed by international travel.

The government is aware of the impact of temporary health measures on the travel and aviation industry.

These measures will be reviewed again on January 5th at the beginning of the new year, with red list, arrival testing and self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travelers.

The Government would like to thank South Africa once again for the early sharing of information and continued participation in helping the global community better understand the risks Omicron poses.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

There is now a community spread of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread all over the world. Travel Red List is now less effective at slowing Omicron’s intrusion abroad.

We are removing all 11 countries from our travel redlist starting tomorrow at 4am while keeping our temporary testing arrangements for international travel well.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

With eleven countries off the risk list here, with similar rates of community transmission and worldwide spread, this shift is a sensible next step toward continuing to address this variant.

We remain focused on reaching our all-adult booster goal by the end of the year, and while we are keeping our travel testing measures in place for the time being, we will review this position in the first week of January.

All countries have now been removed from the red list, but the managed quarantine hotel policy is maintained to serve as an important line of defense against the mutant imports of concern. Restrictions will be re-imposed if necessary to protect public health.

Given the early evidence of a reduced incubation period for the Omicron variant, it is recommended that passengers continue their pre-departure testing as closely as possible to their scheduled departure schedule for the UK and no later than 2 days prior to departure.

Carriers must continue to check all passengers for pre-departure testing together with the completed passenger location verification form, and passengers will not be able to board the flight unless they provide proof of negative test results.

In light of new data on vaccine effectiveness, the government is providing all adults who received a second dose of the vaccine at least three months before the opportunity to get a booster dose before the new year.

The government will take additional steps if necessary to contain the virus and new strains, as it did throughout the epidemic. UKHSA is working closely with scientific and public health organizations around the world to closely monitor the situation, and governments are working with the World Health Organization and countries around the world to better understand the new strain.

Background The government has taken swift and decisive action to reduce Omicron’s imports at the epicenter of the outbreak. Anyone who tests positive will be required to remain in a managed quarantine station. We are urgently working to ensure that individuals can be released early from Managed Quarantine. Additional guidance will be prepared for affected individuals soon. Passengers who book hotel rooms in quarantine after 4am on Wednesday, December 15th are eligible for a full refund and should contact the hotel operator or reservation operator.

