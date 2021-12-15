COVID-19 death toll in US reaches 800,000ExBulletin





A person wearing a face covering walks past a White Flag memorial installation outside Griffith Observatory in honor of the nearly 27,000 Los Angeles County residents who died of COVID-19 on November 18 in Los Angeles , California.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 800,000 people in the United States, just two years after the first COVID-19 cluster was reported in Wuhan, China, and a year after the first vaccine rollout.

“It’s tragic in many ways,” said Dr. Helen Chu, immunologist and epidemiologist at the University of Washington.

It was Chu’s team in Seattle that identified the first case of community spread of COVID-19 in the United States, as she and her colleagues turned away from nasal swab testing for the flu to test for the coronavirus. and sounded the alarm on his presence, despite bureaucratic obstacles.

With outbreaks fueled by more transmissible variants of the coronavirus, the United States hit a tragic new record on Tuesday, shortly after surpassing 50 million COVID-19 cases by far the highest number in the world.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, accurately predicted some of the pandemic’s most devastating effects. But even he was surprised by the impact of the coronavirus variants.

“I had the feeling [in early 2020] that this was going to be a prolonged and very damaging pandemic, ”he said. “What I didn’t understand at the time, and surely influenced how I think this is going to continue, is the role that the variants played. I think the variant problem right now continues to be the 210 mph curve ball that we don’t fully understand yet. “

Variants derailed plans and caused surges

The death rate in the United States recently worsened: The seven-day moving average of daily deaths from COVID-19 has been above 1,000 since December 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is much higher than in June and early July, when for weeks the moving average of deaths stood below 300. This changed in late summer, when the delta variant went down. installed, resulting in new infections.

While parts of the United States are experiencing a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths, the most affected counties are Maricopa, Arizona, with more than 60,000 new cases and 671 deaths in the past 28 days, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard.

Experts are now warning that the more transmissible omicron variant could bring another peak, just as many Americans hoped to enjoy a relatively normal holiday season with friends and family.

So far, reports on the efficacy of omicron vaccines have been mixed.

“Certainly the data is concerning about the decreased effectiveness of two doses of the omicron vaccine,” Chu said, “but the booster doses appear to overcome this to some extent. And as with all other outbreaks. , it will be the unvaccinated who will become seriously ill, hospitalized and fill hospitals beyond their capacity. “

Osterholm notes health systems are urging people to get vaccinated, warning people in need of emergency care could find a system overloaded when they rush to hospitals

“In a lot of places right now in these states with these protracted surges, we’re beyond flexing. We’re broken, in some of these institutions,” he said.

Returning to his curve ball analogy, Osterholm said, “If the variants are 210 mph curve balls, omicron is a curved ball of about 500 mph.”

One scenario, he said, is that the variant could cause less severe illness overall, but force many patients to go to hospital at the same time, due to the high transmission rates.

“I think over the next three to four weeks we’re going to see a real impact from omicron. The question is, what will that impact be? And we just don’t know that yet.”

While many people around the world are unable and / or unwilling to be vaccinated, Chu and Osterholm say more variants will emerge in the future.

Deaths doubled in 2021, despite the arrival of vaccines

Since the start of 2021, the death toll from the pandemic has doubled. Here’s a recap of the milestones the United States has taken this year:

“It is embarrassing for the country which has conducted so much of the science around immunology, virology and vaccinology, to have stumbled in the implementation of the vaccine and its deployment to its people. “said Chu. “And it’s really terrible to think that so many of these deaths were completely preventable.”

The first coronavirus vaccine was given in the United States a year ago. As of this week, the CDC reports that 72% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, although the number of people fully vaccinated has only recently surpassed 60%. Despite the arrival of vaccines, COVID-19 has killed more Americans in 2021 than in 2020.

Among the elderly, the median age of deaths from COVID-19 has “driven precipitously,” Osterholm said, especially when vaccination status is taken into account.

“One of the things that I find disturbing is that people often forget [the death toll] like simply, ‘This is a bunch of old people,’ “Osterholm said.

Using Minnesota as an example, Osterholm said the median age of unvaccinated people who die from the disease in the state is more than 20 years younger than that of vaccinated people who die from it.

“The unvaccinated are becoming more of a challenge at much younger ages, and we are seeing many more 20, 30, 40 and 50 year olds dying from COVID,” he said.

When the pandemic ends, COVID-19 could still be here

As to when the pandemic might end, many epidemiologists say it may be necessary to adapt to COVID-19, noting how difficult it will be to eradicate the disease completely.

“I think we’re going to have to learn to coexist with this virus,” Chu said.

“The focus is on vaccines, but continued masking and testing should be emphasized to prevent the spread in the community,” Chu said. “I would like a universal mandate for vaccines and masks and easy and cheap testing to be available. This has worked in other countries, and we should be doing it here.”

As for how we might learn from the lessons of COVID-19 when another pandemic strikes, the focus should be on minimizing damage, Osterholm says.

“Pandemics are going to happen,” he said. “It’s like tornadoes and hurricanes and earthquakes. What we’re going to have to do is be able to respond to them, in order to minimize the damage. And that’s the key message right now, I think, c are we doing to do that? “

Osterholm highlights the challenges surrounding vaccines, from the way they are delivered to the way they are accepted by the public.

“It’s a huge problem,” he added.

