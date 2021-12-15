UK scraps red list as ministers admit travel restrictions are meaningless due to proliferation of Omicron





The UK government has officially announced that the overseas travel red list will be abolished.

The move, announced today by Health Minister Sajid Javid in the House of Representatives, is in response to the rapid global spread of the strain of Omicron coronavirus, which ministers acknowledge that the strictest travel restrictions were unnecessary.

The 11 African countries currently designated as high risk by the Ministry of Transport will be removed from the red list from 4:00 am on December 15th.

Now that there is community transmission, less travel deficits are less effective, Javid said.

However, the recently announced testing requirements remain the same.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said on Twitter that “all current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.”

As always, we are reviewing all travel measures and may impose new restrictions if necessary to protect public health.

Testing requirements vary depending on whether people arriving in the UK are fully vaccinated. The former group must present a negative lateral flow test prior to departure and schedule a PCR test within 2 days of entry, the latter must be vaccinated. I scheduled an 8-day PCR test and quarantined for 10 days.

Between November 29 and December 4, including South Africa and Nigeria, a total of 11 African countries were added to the previously vacant UK red list, with a short notice that returning travelers would have to pay thousands of dollars for hotel quarantine in the UK. received

Nine countries, including South Africa and safari-popular Botswana and Namibia, spent 16 days on the Red List this time.

It is currently unclear whether people currently in quarantine at quarantine hotels can leave self-isolation early and, if so, request a refund for the remainder of their stay.

Africa guide Paul Goldstein says: I sincerely hope that the government does not expect an audit for this.

They alone have not only undermined trust in the UK travel industry, but have also destroyed most of Africa’s Christmas/New Year markets.

We are now halfway through our 10-day hotel quarantine, with many returning to the list after traveling to Red List countries for several weeks.

“If you test negative for at least eight days, you should be allowed to go out,” Louise Hemus Fox, who is currently at the hotel quarantine in Gatwick Sofitel, told The Independent. You don’t have to sit here until midnight on the 10th day.

Everything is completely pointless. This has nothing to do with infection control and is just a bureaucratic cliché.

