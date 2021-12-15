Opinion: What Elon Musk as “Person of the Year” Says About Us





Time’s announcement of Musk as his choice for the title began by describing him as “the richest man in the world.” In this sense, the selection is appropriate, since Americans revere wealth so much. But it’s unfortunate that Time has chosen to recognize someone who is so cavalier with their money and whose charitable giving isn’t starting to match the scale of their resources. As the New York Times explained, “Prior to this year, one estimate put his donations at $ 100 million, a lot by almost every standard except multibillionaires like Mr. Musk.” It’s especially unfortunate that Musk – like other top billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson – is spending so much effort and money trying to get people to space when there is so much needs here on Earth. For example, millions of Afghans are currently facing famine. This winter, the lives of more than half of Afghans – an estimated 22.8 million people – will be at risk from lack of food. Worse yet, Musk discouraged others with the resources to help their fellow human beings in need. He recently embarked on what one researcher calls “troll philanthropy” by questioning the value of the significant contributions he and others could make to the well-being of mankind. For example, Musk recently disparaged the World Food Program by challenging it to explain how it would end hunger, and even offered to sell its stock to pay for it. The UN responded with a detailed plan, but Musk remained silent. Musk also conducted a poll asking people if he should pay taxes. Let me be clear, Mr Musk: everyone should pay their share of taxes to contribute to public spending in areas like education, security and a healthy environment, from which we all benefit. Musk has also shown remarkable irresponsibility in his response to the pandemic. As I wrote before, his call to reopen America at a time when social distancing was necessary to save lives was simply selfish. He also encouraged skepticism about vaccines early on by questioning their safety and saying he wouldn’t get any. Any responsible public figure would have done the opposite and would have used their profile to encourage as many people as possible to be vaccinated. While he later said he was vaccinated and supported vaccines, his first comments came at a crucial time when attitudes about vaccine hesitancy and refusal were still forming. Musk should have understood his influence better. It’s also very clear that Musk is not a man in need of special attention. The entrepreneur apparently thinks he’s so interesting that, as Time pointed out, he’s been known to tweet to alert people when he goes to the bathroom. While it’s easy to see why he’s become so egotistical – and the prospects for a future with self-driving cars and space-sightseeing flights are certainly fascinating – it’s not clear why we as a culture. , should focus on a man whose individual choices are not worthy of recognition. Imagine the very different message that would have been sent if Time had instead focused on the scientists and medical professionals who selflessly serve others during a year of devastation for mankind.

We can all be interested in futuristic advancements without worshiping male-boys like Musk whose personal demeanor is anything but exemplary. While his business ventures are certainly worth discussing, there is no need to build a cult of personality around a man whose personal choices are not a worthy role model for others to follow.

