UK: House of Representatives votes on new COVID measures amid revolt against Prime Minister Boris Johnson





The British House of Commons has voted for additional measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, despite a significant uprising against measures within Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party.

Johnson suffered his biggest rebellion as prime minister, and the government relied on the support of the opposition Labor Party to pass the bill.

About 60 to 80 Conservative MPs are expected to vote against the government’s latest COVID measures before voting in Congress.

The most controversial bill was passed 369 to 126 to introduce vaccine passports.

96 Conservatives voted against the measure.

The previous vote to extend the mandatory use of face masks in indoor environments was passed by an overwhelming majority of 441 in favor and 41 against.

The final vote on mandatory COVID vaccine for NHS staff passed 385 to 100, another significant uprising.

The prime minister submitted a last-minute petition to Conservative lawmakers ahead of the vote on Tuesday evening.

After the vote, Labor’s shadow health minister, Wes Streeting, accused Johnson of “damaging public health at a critical moment in our country.”

“The size of the vote reflects Boris Johnson’s shattered authority,” he told SkyNews.

“It’s not just voting here. It’s about trust in the country. Trust not only in the prime minister, but in the government’s public health message, trust in the government’s public health measures has been lost.

This time last year, following allegations that parties were at the heart of government when the country was shut down and such gatherings were banned, Johnson’s vote in Congress came under tremendous pressure.

Vaccine passport ‘unacceptable in a free society’

A number of Conservative lawmakers have publicly expressed their opposition to the government’s plan ahead of the vote.

Former Brexit secretary Steve Baker said in an interview with the BBC over the weekend that “I think all these measures are wrong and there is not enough evidence that they are disproportionate and necessary.”

Fellow Conservative MP Mark Harper also tweeted that “early evidence of Omicron does not support the measures announced” and that he would rebel in a vote on Tuesday.

“COVID will be with us ‘forever’, there are also variations, according to the UK government’s chief scientific adviser. The government still has not set up a reliable exit strategy from the restrictions. The current approach is to put on-off, seasonal COVID restrictions forever. means,” he added.

“I will vote against the Prime Minister’s action because vaccine passports and coercion are not tolerated in a free society and backfire on confidence in vaccines and public health,” said Senator Marcus Fish.

First reported death from Omicron

The UK is the second most affected country in Europe after Russia, with 146,500 deaths since the outbreak began.

Johnson became the first country in the world to report a death from a new strain of Omicron on Monday, warning of a “tsunami” of infection over the weekend. The UK has recorded more than 50,000 new daily infections in the last six days.

To counter the rising infections and to slow the spread of a new variant believed to be far more contagious than the delta variant and more resistant to currently available vaccines, Johnson said End of the Month.

Data show that the level of protection against Omicron rises by 70-75% after the third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

party scandal

But the uprising could nevertheless harm and undermine Johnson’s popularity, who has been at the center of numerous scandals in recent weeks.

The Sunday Mirror posted a picture of a British leader taking an online quiz in Downing Street surrounded by staff in December 2020 when Britons were asked to limit their social interactions to the extreme.

The UK is also blaming him for a party allegedly held on Downing Street on 18 December 2020. Leaked video in which Johnson’s employee jokes about a Christmas party fueled the fire.

This COVID scandal comes in addition to charges of corruption following the government’s attempt to change congressional disciplinary rules in the interest of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was convicted in a conflict of interest case.

The prime minister was called on Thursday to direct the costly renovation of his Downing Street home. The Election Commission fined a political party of £16,250 (€19,000) for failing to declare full personal contributions received to fund its work.

Johnson’s popularity “surged over the past week”, according to an Opinium poll commissioned by Observer and released on Saturday, and only 24% of respondents approved what he was doing.

The Conservative Party’s approval rating fell 4 percentage points to 32%, while Labor’s approval rating rose 3 percentage points to 41%, the highest since 2014.

