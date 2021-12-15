US stocks extend Monday losses





US stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to end with the central bank signaling an earlier end to its bond buying program.

The S&P 500 lost 0.7%, or 34.88 points, to 4,634.09. The index also fell on Monday, removing the gauge from a record set last week. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.1%, or 175.64, to 15,237.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%, or 106.77, to 35,544.18.

Investors are watching to see if the rise in Covid-19 cases and the new Omicron variant change how quickly the Fed will end the easy money policies that have helped fuel this year’s stock rally. The central bank, which concludes its meeting on Wednesday, could also signal that it will raise interest rates earlier than expected next year in an attempt to curb inflation.

It’s a pretty tough environment for the market, said Hani Redha, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. Things have been pretty directionless in the preparation for this. The market wants to see confirmation of what they are going to do.

Investors appear to be selling assets that have seen higher valuations, such as technology and consumer discretionary stocks, and could be more affected by higher interest rates, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Investors were under the impression that the Fed [Chairman Jerome] Powell seems increasingly hawkish, Mr Stovall said. Investors are trying to lock in profits before the end of the year.

Inflation concerns continue to be a priority for many investors. The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its producer price index rose 0.8% in November from the previous month. It measures the prices that suppliers charge businesses and other customers.

The increase in inflation is expected to persist until 2022, said Joseph Amato, president of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Mr Amato said 2022 is expected to be a year of transition in which stock market returns may not be as strong as they have been in recent years.

You’re going from a massive, long-term monetary stimulus, and more recently a fiscal stimulus, to a time when you’re going to see stimulus coming out of the system, Amato said.

From 2022, small-cap stocks are likely to be better protected against a stronger dollar that could result from rising interest rates and inflation, as most of these companies’ income is domestic, Liz said. Young, head of SoFis’ investment strategy.

They are not as exposed to this currency risk as large-cap multinationals would be, Ms. Young said.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2%.

Other studies indicate that Omicron is more resistant to current vaccines than previous variants of Covid.

Over the past few weeks, stocks have oscillated between conflicting headlines on the Omicron variant and mixed signals on the health of the economy. On Tuesday, Pfizer said preliminary lab tests gave encouraging signs that the company’s Covid-19 pill for those newly infected could work against Omicron. Pfizer stock rose 0.6%, or 34 cents, to $ 55.54.

Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment meme stocks were volatile after the initial dips. AMC was up 5.4%, or $ 1.26, to $ 24.50, and GameStop was up 7.9%, or $ 10.81, to $ 147.69. The two companies announced news last week that hurt their stock prices: GameStop posted a growing quarterly loss and AMC revealed that its CEO and CFO sold a total of $ 10.2 million worth of actions.

Tesla shares fell 0.8%, or $ 7.90, to $ 958.51 after CEO Elon Musk sold more shares on Monday. Dogecoin jumped 40% after Mr. Musk tweeted early Tuesday that Tesla would make certain goods buyable with the cryptocurrency.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill climbed to 1.437% from 1.423% on Monday. Yields and prices move in the opposite direction.

Futures contracts on Brent crude, the benchmark in global oil markets, fell 0.9% to $ 73.70 per barrel. On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said the emergence of Omicrons would temporarily slow, but not reverse, the recovery in oil demand.

Abroad, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell by 0.8%. The main Asian stock indexes also closed lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng contracted 1.3% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.7%. China Shanghai Composite and South Korea Kospi each fell about 0.5%.

Corrections and Amplifications The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.1% on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1%. (Corrected December 14)

