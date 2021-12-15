Chrissy Metz teases Kate and Tobys, turning point in episode 9 of final season





This Is Us Season 6 is coming out soon, and many fans are hoping to find out what really happened to Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan). In the season five finale, Kate remarried her colleague, Phillip (Chris Geere). Then recently Chrissy Metz announced a major script update for Kate and Tobys in the final season of This Is Us – here’s everything we know so far.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers about This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9.]

Chrissy Metz co-wrote This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 Chrissy Metz as Kate and Chris Sullivan as Toby in This Is Us | Maarten de Boer / NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images

On December 10, Mandy Moore (who plays Rebecca Pearson) shared a funny update on the set of This Is Us Season 6 via Instagram. The actor has revealed that she is directing episode 9 of the final season. Moore also confirmed that Metz co-wrote the new chapter alongside David Windsor and Casey Johnson.

I am eternally grateful to Dan Fogelman for changing my life in every way with #thisisus and in our final season which gave me the chance to direct a truly amazing TV episode written by the brilliant David Windsor, Casey Johnson and @chrissymetz, Moore wrote. .

Chrissy Metz reveals episode 9 of This Is Us season 6 is a big episode for Kate and Toby

Days after Moores’ Instagram post about This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9, Metz teased the new episode she co-wrote for Season 6 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. And ultimately, the ninth episode will focus on Kate, and it serves as a turning point for the characters’ relationship with Toby midway through the final season.

[In] the first episodes of the season, she gets to know [Phillip] and seeing things that she didn’t understand at all, Metz said. You can see them getting along, but there is certainly no romance yet.

She continued, The episode I was able to co-write, which is [episode] 9, which is the Kate episode that’s going to be a huge turning point for Kate and Toby.

What Happens to Kate and Toby in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9

Now Metz has dropped a few more clues about Kate and Tobys’ story in Episode 9 of This Is Us Season 6. Still in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor snapped up the new episode.

Initially, Metz revealed that Kate wanted to save her relationship with Toby during what was supposed to be an amazing weekend. But, as viewers already know, Kate doesn’t get what she wants in the end. She said:

The way we worded the whole episode was this: Kate wants to save this [marriage]. She knows there is some kind of disconnection. So she’ll try to save him and we’ll see what happens. They both want this beautiful and amazing weekend, but sometimes we don’t get what we want.

While many This Is Us fans are already heartbroken over the separation of Kate and Tobys, it looks like Season 6 Episode 9 will give viewers the answers they’ve been looking for. And remember, Moore shared that the Next Chapter is a truly extraordinary TV episode. So stay tuned. The sixth and final season returns on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

