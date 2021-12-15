US Air Force fires 27 for refusal of vaccine against Covid





The US Air Force fired 27 servicemen for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a tiny fraction of its members, but the first members of the army were said to have been forced to leave because of the shootings

Since August, when the Pentagon began requiring all troops to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be laid off, nearly 96% of active duty members have had at least one injection; about 74 percent of the 2.1 million people who make up the total force are now fully immunized.

It came at the end of a month of counseling and engagement with its service members, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who spoke at a press briefing Tuesday on the layoffs. .

As the Defense Secretary said, this requirement will help ensure readiness, which the American people expect of their military, and we are certainly encouraged by the high level of compliance from the department, she said. .

Each branch of service has a different firing deadline, and the Air Force, with more than 325,000 active-duty members, was the first to meet the deadline last month. While some servicemen have chosen to leave rather than be vaccinated, the 27, all with less than six years of service, are the first to be fired, Pentagon officials said.

The Defense Ministry granted very few warrant exemptions, other than people who were already leaving the military or those with health problems. So far, not a single soldier has benefited from a religious exemption.

The US military routinely requires its members to take vaccines for service and is considering getting vaccinated against the essential coronavirus for basic preparation.

Last month, the new Oklahoma National Guard chief said his troops would not be required to be vaccinated. Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, told Governor Kevin Stitt that troops must comply with the requirements of all branches of service. This week, the Pentagon issued a new order saying that members of the National Guard who did not get vaccinated would receive a general order of reprimand; essentially ending their career.

The Pentagon is considering requiring a recall for the troops as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/13/us/us-air-force-vaccine-refusals.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos