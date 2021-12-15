UK Ministers Expect Massive Staff Absences and Massive Shortages | covid





Soaring Covid cases could cause severe shortages across industry, hospitality and healthcare, as the railroad company canceled service and Royal Mail told ministers it was experiencing employee absenteeism.

According to cabinet sources, Boris Johnson and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said at a briefing that an increase in cases could affect businesses without large numbers of workers. Whitty also told ministers that he expects hospital admissions to increase significantly.

The West End show has been canceled due to a surge in suspected Omicron cases, and waste collection, delivery and schools are all threatened by shortages. Number 10 emphasized that there was no discussion or warning that hospitals or clinical settings should be closed because of this variant.

A Johnson spokesperson said public services must be able to continue operating without disruption. We have strong measures in place and are currently tested to ensure that these procedures can continue. When asked if any modeling of the impact on essential service staffing was done, he said: He thinks it will be difficult to model because of the lack of solid data on the severity, contagiousness, and effects of various vaccines and boosters, etc.

The UK’s A&E doctor’s leader said on Tuesday that Omicron could cause many hospital staff to take sick leave as the NHS is grappling with winter pressure.

The biggest challenge for current employees is the declining number of patients, said Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine. I was on a shift yesterday and during the shift four doctors tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a national congressional group coronavirus evidence session.

Elaine Thorpe, director of the intensive care unit at University College London Hospital, trusted by the NHS, said: It’s not just A&E and ICU employees. It really affects this across the NHS and I’m really worried about it.

The Guardian is aware that about 100 tube drivers have been absent due to COVID-19. ScotRail and West Midlands said there had been an increase in Covid cases among train crews, while ScotRail had caused an outbreak among its employees and stopped service.

Manuel Cortes, secretary-general of the TSSA union representing transport workers, said vacations must be urgently reintroduced and essential transport services are being threatened. We know that Omicron has a higher attack rate than previous strains of Covid-19. He said it would soon become the dominant form across the UK, jeopardizing essential services and straining the NHS. In Scotland, hundreds of ScotRail trains have been canceled due to illness. Action must be taken now to break the chain of radio waves.

Essential services could also face pressures similar to the summer pandemic that forced millions of people to self-isolate. Greenwich City Council in South London has told residents that garbage collection will be halted this week due to a staff shortage.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for more support for businesses, as it turns out that Christmas cancellations have increased by 25%, partly by sick or vigilant customers. Trading agency UK Hospitality forecast a 40% decline in December, which is generally the most lucrative month for theaters.

Recent data from the Ministry of Education show that the number of teachers absent due to Covid is increasing, down 2.4% in all public schools in the UK compared to 2% two weeks ago. Most of them were from primary school, and one in 30 primary school students in the UK missed class last week for coronavirus-related reasons.

