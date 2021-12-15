Absolute decimation: US tornado survivors face long recovery | Weather News





Glynda Glover is staying at a shelter in the small town of Wingo, Ky.

His apartment in nearby Mayfield, one of the communities hardest hit by a multitude of deadly tornadoes over the weekend, was uninhabitable after winds blasted the street, blew windows and covered his bed of glass and asphalt.

I will stay here until we get back to normal, the 82-year-old told the Associated Press news agency. I no longer know what is normal.

Glover was among thousands displaced by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and five other states in the United States, killing 88 people, including 74 in Kentucky alone.

The extent of the devastation caused by the storms became clearer on Tuesday, as volunteers and emergency teams searched for survivors. Tim Morgan, a volunteer chaplain with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky, said the aftermath of the tornadoes was just an absolute decimation.

There is an entire hill of houses that are three feet tall now, Morgan said.

More than 100 people remain missing in Kentucky and more than 1,000 homes have been destroyed, said Governor Andy Beshear, who warned earlier this week that the death toll is expected to rise.

With this amount of damage and rubble, it might be a week or even more before we have a final tally of how many lives were lost, he said.

President Joe Biden plans to visit Kentucky on Wednesday after declaring a state of emergency in the state as well as in Illinois, where six people were killed, and in Tennessee, where four were killed.

Two more people died in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and workers protected elderly residents with their bodies, while two people, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed in Missouri.

We lost everything

Kentucky provided temporary shelter in state parks for people who were homeless due to storms. More than 28,000 households and businesses were without electricity, while another 17,000 are on boil water advisory due to damage to supply factories.

Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Emergency Management Division, said debris removal is a Herculean task and the extent of the damage in some areas will take your breath away.

The pictures and videos don’t do it justice, Dossett said. It’s just indescribable in some places.

In Dawson Springs, another tornado-devastated Kentucky town, hundreds of homes were reduced to rubble and trees toppled over, littering the landscape for at least a mile and a half.

A full recovery will take years, Jack Whitfield Jr, a local executive judge, said two-thirds of the city was beyond repair.

Utter devastation, said Ashley McKnight, a 41-year-old teacher, pointing to the remains of her neighbors’ homes in Dawson Springs.

A Facebook group called Quad State Tornado Found Items had attracted more than 57,000 subscribers.

Back in Mayfield, home to 10,000 residents, hundreds of homes were reduced to rubble, cars were destroyed and the entire town center was demolished.

Al Jazeeras Heidi Zhou-Castro, reporting from the city on Tuesday, said relief efforts have so far been laborious. It is unimaginable how they should go from house to house. Thousands of homes and businesses have been razed, she said.

Water tower destroyed in Mayfield, Ky., Tornado on December 13 [Adrees Latif/Reuters]

There is still no electricity here in Mayfield; there is no running water, so there are also concerns for these thousands of displaced families, where they will mostly go here at night when the temperature drops below zero.

Like Glover, Mayfield resident Victoria Byerly-Zuck was staying at a shelter in Wingo after her home was destroyed, along with everything in it. Byerly-Zucks’ son, three, spent a day trying to get into any car that came and went from the shelter.

He wants to go home, she told The Associated Press. Her son has autism and doesn’t speak, and Byerly-Zuck said she didn’t know how to make him understand that they no longer had a home.

I will need therapy after this; we’re all going to need therapy, said Byerly-Zuck.

That’s all I got, she added. We have lost everything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/14/absolute-decimation-us-tornado-survivors-face-long-recovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos