Right-handle Shelby Cobra for sale in UK





Luxury car retailer and US import specialist Clive Sutton has ordered the world’s only Shelby-licensed cobra with a right-hand drive UK shape.

The London-based dealership offers serial or replica versions of the iconic American sports car, with cars ordered now available for delivery in mid-2022. They have been reinvented by Superformance, the only company that Carroll Shelby has licensed to make copies.

The most recent addition is the MKII Slab Side Cobra, the officially approved successor to the original 1962 Shelby Cobra 289.

Powered by a 5.7-liter fuel-injected ROUSH V8 capable of outputting between 410 and 465bhp depending on specifications, the MKII Cobra features a uniquely styled transverse leaf spring suspension and Tojeiro-style round tube chassis. Prices start at 124,950.

For 1,000 less, the Clive Sutton will be selling the less authentic (but higher performance) MKIII Cobra. Built under license from Shelby, it features a wide body shape with wider wings and wheel arches. It also gets a larger 7.0-liter version of the ROUSH V8 combined with a Tremec 5-speed transmission, all-in-one suspension and Wildwood powered assisted disc brakes.

The most expensive is the more hardcore MKIII-R. Adds several styling enhancements that provide functional aerodynamic improvements to the existing MKIII. These include a distinctive rear diffuser and body contour front splitter. Prices start at 136,950.

Superformance CEO Lance Stander said the company is delighted to have British retailer Clive Sutton join the Superformance family. The Clive Sutton team has a long history of importing American sports cars to the UK, including the Shelby Cobras. We look forward to building the right-handle Superformance MKIII for the UK market and expanding our presence there.

The right-handle Cobra ordered now is expected to be delivered in mid 2022. Built with modern construction methods and improvements, this model is backed by a two-year, 30,000-mile warranty.

The Clive Sutton now offers the full spectrum of Shelby productions in Superformance’s Shelby Daytona and GT40 continuation, along with new models like the Shelby GT500 Mustang.

