Senate passes $ 2.5 trillion debt ceiling increase, preventing government default





The Senate avoided a default on Tuesday in a unique way.

Lawmakers voted 50-49 to raise the debt limit by $ 2.5 trillion, a figure expected to delay the government until after next fall’s midterm elections. Every one to two years, it is essential that the United States address the debt ceiling to cover past expenses and ensure that the government does not default; if so, it would likely have catastrophic economic consequences on a global scale.

But this time around, it’s interesting that the resolution was successful because it didn’t need 60 votes to clear an obstruction in the Senate; Lawmakers passed a bill last Thursday providing a one-time exception to the rule.

The agreement to suspend the filibuster was bipartisan; leaders of both parties have been reluctant to make exceptions to filibuster, a procedural rule requiring a qualified majority of the Senate to pass legislation, if blocked by the opposition. Senators were prepared to make an exception in this case for two reasons.

First, it allowed Democrats to approve the debt ceiling resolution on their own, without the support of Republicans. Republicans wanted to withhold their votes in hopes of arming the Democrats’ vote to take on more debt in future campaigns. Second, the deal allowed a swift vote to take place, narrowly avoiding the December 15 default deadline calculated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The last-minute deal allowed lawmakers to avert a default and a massive economic crisis while breaking a partisan deadlock on the matter. For some Democrats, too, it revealed that exceptions to filibuster are possible and an option lawmakers should consider for other bills.

Republicans want Democrats to own the debt

Raising or suspending the debt ceiling, something lawmakers must do to ensure the country has enough money to cover past spending, has long been politicized.

In the past, both parties have used votes to raise or suspend the debt limit as opportunities to accuse the other party of irresponsible spending, with Republicans doing so more frequently in recent years. In fact, debt increases have taken place under the Democratic and Republican presidents. And during the Trump administration, as was generally the case before, debt limit increases received bipartisan support: during this period, $ 8 trillion was added to the national debt and Lawmakers have voted to suspend the debt limit three times.

This year, however, Republicans have been particularly keen to use the debt limit to send a political message, as the midterm elections loom in 2022.

The debt limit fight came as Democrats attempted to pass a $ 1.85 trillion social and climate spending bill, the Build Back Better Act through a budget reconciliation ( a process which, like the filibuster exemption, allows bills to be passed by the Senate with a simple majority). Republican leaders have argued that Democrats should also figure out how to raise the debt ceiling themselves. Republicans hope to use a vote on the Democratic Party’s debt limit in campaigns to accuse the other party of increasing debt. They plan to mistakenly suggest that the Democrats’ spending bills necessitated the increase in the debt ceiling, even though the spending covered by the increase has already occurred, most of which took place under President Trump. .

The parties already had a major debt limit fight earlier this year. The debt default date was originally in October, and Republicans initially refused to help raise the debt limit. They finally gave in as the default deadline approached. At that time, lawmakers raised the limit to $ 480 billion, enough to push the default date back a few months, bringing the national debt to about $ 29 trillion.

This particular vote puts an end to this fight, at least temporarily. It raises the debt ceiling enough to cover expenses until about next fall, when this battle will be repeated. Since raising or suspending the debt ceiling is must-have legislation, it should be a routine issue for Congress to tick off, not a controversial one. Because it has to pass, however, it is increasingly used as an opportunity for the minority party to gain political concessions or make a political point (for example, that their opposition is spending too freely). So there will likely be a similar battle next fall, regardless of which party wins the midterm elections.

A precedent for a filibuster exception

The debt ceiling vote opened the door to whether Democrats would consider filibuster exceptions for other bills like protecting voting rights. Activists and some Democratic lawmakers have called for it in recent months amid failures to advance voting rights protection, police reform and a $ 15 minimum wage due to GOP opposition in the Senate. But a filibuster exemption for policy changes will likely be difficult to obtain.

This time around, the Democrats were only able to get an exception because it was for something the Republicans genuinely wanted. While there has been enough GOP opposition to raising the debt limit that securing 60 Senate votes is in doubt, Republican leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t want the United States to default. These leaders made sure that the exception was passed for the good of the national and global economy. Republican support; Democrats probably wouldn’t be able to approve another exception the same way.

That leaves Democrats with another difficult option: banding together for a rule change; this kind of modification can be done by majority vote. But that would require the support of the 50-member Democratic caucus, which party leaders currently lack. Moderate Senses Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have fiercely opposed such changes so far.

Yet this development has made it clear that lawmakers have another option to consider for bills that cannot go through budget reconciliation, and has set a recent precedent for such exclusions. Now that it has been done once, expect to hear calls to do it again. In fact, this exclusion of filibuster sparked a new conversation about how this tactic could be used.

If we can make an exception to the filibustering of the debt ceiling, we absolutely must do so to protect our democracy, Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) previously said.

